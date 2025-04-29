Step Into the Shadows: Registration Now Open for the 2025 AAA Annual Meeting in New Orleans

Explore the theme of “Ghosts” this November in New Orleans, where anthropology meets memory, mystery, and the power of the unseen.

New Orleans is the perfect city to engage with these questions; it’s a place where memory and mystery mingle on every corner.” — Ady Arguelles-Sabatier, CEO, Executive Director of the AAA

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Registration is now open for the 2025 American Anthropological Association (AAA) Annual Meeting, taking place November 19–23 in the culturally rich and mysterious city of New Orleans. This year’s meeting invites anthropologists, researchers, students, and thought leaders from around the globe to explore the evocative theme: “Ghosts.”Set against the haunting backdrop of one of America’s most storied cities, the 2025 annual meeting promises to unravel how the past lingers in the present and how things immaterial, such as memories, histories, and spirits, continue to shape everyday life. From haunted histories to spectral futures, the program will examine the ways anthropology makes the invisible visible and gives voice to the stories that continue to echo through time.“This year’s theme serves as a powerful lens to confront our pasts, examine our present, and guide us in imagining more just futures,” said Ady Arguelles-Sabatier, CEO, Executive Director of the American Anthropological Association (AAA). “New Orleans is the perfect city to engage with these questions, it’s a place where memory and mystery mingle on every corner.”The meeting offers a dynamic mix of scholarly sessions, interactive workshops, networking opportunities, and community engagement. From the echoes of ethnographic legends to emerging voices shaping the field today, the AAA Annual Meeting is the largest gathering of anthropologists worldwide.In addition to academic programming, the AAA Annual Meeting offers valuable career development resources, mentorship opportunities, and chances to connect with local organizations addressing critical social issues.Why Attend?• Connect with thousands of anthropologists from across subfields and sectors• Learn from cutting-edge research and innovative methodologies• Engage in pressing conversations around justice, memory, and community• Experience the cultural richness of New Orleans, from Bourbon Street to the BayouRegister today and be part of this historic gathering. We invite you not just to study the world, but to feel its pulse in the spaces where the past still breathes.Register Now: www.americananthro.org/annual-meeting Event Dates: November 19–23, 2025Location: New Orleans, LouisianaJoin us in New Orleans where history never sleeps and neither do its ghosts.American Anthropological AssociationFounded in 1902, the American Anthropological Association (AAA) is the world’s largest scholarly and professional organization of anthropologists. With more than 10,000 members, AAA is dedicated to advancing human understanding and addressing the world’s most pressing issues through anthropological research, education, and practice. AAA publishes a wide range of academic journals, hosts an annual meeting that brings together a global community of anthropologists, and supports initiatives that promote equity, ethics, and public engagement in the field. Learn more at www.americananthro.org For media inquiries, please contact:Silvana MassoloRevolve Groupsilvana@revolvegrp.com786-346-7755American Anthropological Association’s Marketing Agency

