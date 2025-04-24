Secretary Burgum Visits the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge

Statement from Interior Press: The Department of the Interior hosted a solemn ceremony today to officially unveil the Jocelyn Nungaray National Wildlife Refuge name change by the Fish and Wildlife Services. This renaming, ordered by President Donald J. Trump, honors the memory of 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray, whose tragic murder in June 2024 by illegal immigrants in North Houston underscored the critical need for robust border security measures. The event was attended by Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Governor Greg Abbott, Acting Fish and Wildlife Service Director Paul Souza, Jocelyn's mother, Alexis Nungaray, and members of her family. In his remarks, Secretary Burgum emphasized that the refuge named in honor of Jocelyn Nungaray serves as a lasting tribute to her memory and a symbol of hope, reflection, and justice. Secretary Burgum reaffirmed a commitment to protecting both the nation’s children and its natural spaces, ensuring such tragedies are never repeated. ###

