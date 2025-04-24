Submit Release
First Western Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

First Quarter 2025 Summary

  • Net income available to common shareholders of $4.2 million in Q1 2025, compared to $2.7 million in Q4 2024
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.43 in Q1 2025, compared to $0.28 in Q4 2024
  • Net interest income of $17.5 million in Q1 2025, compared to $16.9 million in Q4 2024
  • Net interest margin increased 16 basis points from 2.45% in Q4 2024 to 2.61% in Q1 2025
  • Other real estate owned ("OREO") decreased $31.5 million from $35.9 million in Q4 2024 to $4.4 million in Q1 2025 due to the sale of two properties for a net gain of $0.5 million
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 9.1% from $375.6 million as of Q4 2024 to $409.7 million as of Q1 2025

DENVER, April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Western Financial, Inc. (“First Western” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MYFW), today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Net income available to common shareholders was $4.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025. This compares to net income of $2.7 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, and net income of $2.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024.

Scott C. Wylie, CEO of First Western, commented, “As expected, we generated a significant improvement in our level of profitability in the first quarter. We saw positive trends in many areas including an expansion in our net interest margin, a higher level of non-interest income, an increase in noninterest-bearing deposits, solid loan production, and well managed expenses. We also saw general stability in asset quality while having a substantial reduction in our nonperforming assets following the successful resolution of our two largest OREO properties, which were sold for a net gain.

“We expect to see a continuation of the positive trends we are seeing, while we also redeploy the cash from the sale of our two largest OREO properties into interest-earning assets. We believe this will continue to result in solid financial performance for our shareholders as we move through the year,” said Mr. Wylie.

   
  For the Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2025       2024       2024  
Earnings Summary          
Net interest income $ 17,453     $ 16,908     $ 16,070  
Less: Provision (release) for credit losses   80       (974 )     72  
Total non-interest income   7,345       6,459       7,277  
Total non-interest expense   19,361       20,427       19,696  
Income before income taxes   5,357       3,914       3,579  
Income tax expense   1,172       1,166       1,064  
Net income available to common shareholders   4,185       2,748       2,515  
Basic earnings per common share   0.43       0.28       0.26  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.43       0.28       0.26  
           
Return on average assets (annualized)   0.59 %     0.38 %     0.35 %
Return on average shareholders' equity (annualized)   6.63       4.39       4.10  
Return on tangible common equity (annualized)(1)   7.44       4.98       4.71  
Net interest margin   2.61       2.45       2.34  
Efficiency ratio(1)   79.16       80.74       83.68  

_____________________

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
   

Operating Results for the First Quarter 2025

Revenue

Total income before non-interest expense was $24.7 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $24.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Gross revenue(1) was $24.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $23.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Relative to the fourth quarter of 2024, the increase in total income before non-interest expense was primarily driven by increases in Net interest income, Net gain on mortgage loans, Net gain on other real estate owned, and Net gain on loans held for sale, partially offset by an increase in provision for credit losses and a decrease in Risk management and insurance fees. Relative to the first quarter of 2024, total income before non-interest expense increased 6.0% from $23.3 million and Gross revenue increased 4.7% from $23.5 million. Relative to the first quarter of 2024, the increase in total income before non-interest expense was primarily driven by increases in Net interest income and Net gain on other real estate owned, partially offset by decreases in Bank fees and Trust and investment management fees.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
   

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $17.5 million, an increase of 3.6% from $16.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase quarter over quarter was primarily driven by a 16 basis point increase in net interest margin, offset partially by a decline in average interest-earning assets. Relative to the first quarter of 2024, net interest income increased 8.7% from $16.1 million. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by an 27 basis point increase in net interest margin, offset partially by a decline in average interest-earning assets.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2025 increased 16 basis points to 2.61% from 2.45% reported in the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to a decrease in cost of deposits and increase in interest-earning assets yield.

The yield on interest-earning assets increased 4 basis points to 5.57% from 5.53% reported in the fourth quarter of 2024 and the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 19 basis points to 3.59% from 3.78% reported in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Relative to the first quarter of 2024, net interest margin increased 27 basis points from 2.34%, primarily due to a 32 basis point decrease in total cost of funds.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $7.3 million, an increase of 12.3% from $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was driven primarily by increases in Net gain on other real estate owned, Net gain on mortgage loans, and Net gain on loans held for sale, partially offset by a decrease in Risk management and insurance fees. The increase in Net gain on other real estate was due to the sale of our two largest OREO properties for a net gain of $0.5 million. The increase in Net gain on loans held for sale was due to the reversal of the previous quarter's write-down on a non-performing loan. This loan was previously classified as held for sale; however, during the quarter it was transferred to held for investment and charged off through the Allowance for credit losses.

Relative to the first quarter of 2024, non-interest income increased slightly, driven primarily by increases in Net gain on other real estate owned and Net gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option, offset partially by decreases in Trust and investment management fees and Bank fees.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $19.4 million, a decrease of 4.9% from $20.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by the one-time $1.1 million Other real estate owned ("OREO") write-down recognized in the fourth quarter of 2024, offset partially by an increase in Salaries and employee benefits.

Relative to the first quarter of 2024, non-interest expense decreased 1.5% from $19.7 million, driven primarily by a decrease in Professional services due to decreases in legal expenses, audit fees, and FDIC insurance fees, partially offset by increases in Occupancy and equipment expenses and Salaries and employee benefits.

The Company’s efficiency ratio(1) was 79.2% in the first quarter of 2025, compared with 80.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 83.7% in the first quarter of 2024.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
   

Income Taxes

The Company recorded Income tax expense of $1.2 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to Income tax expense of $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 and Income tax expense of $1.1 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Loans

Total loans held for investment of $2.43 billion as of March 31, 2025 was flat compared to December 31, 2024. Changes in the quarter included net growth in the commercial real estate and 1 - 4 family residential portfolios, offset by net decreases in the cash, securities, and other and construction and development portfolios. Total average loans were $2.41 billion for the first quarter of 2025, an increase of $21.4 million from $2.39 billion for the fourth quarter of 2024. Relative to the first quarter of 2024, total loans held for investment decreased from $2.48 billion as of March 31, 2024, primarily driven by net decreases in the commercial and industrial, construction and development, and cash, securities, and other portfolios, partially offset by net growth in the 1 - 4 family residential and non-owner occupied commercial real estate portfolios.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.52 billion as of March 31, 2025, an increase of 0.4% from $2.51 billion as of December 31, 2024. Relative to the first quarter of 2024, total deposits decreased from $2.53 billion as of March 31, 2024, driven primarily by a decrease in Noninterest-bearing deposits.

Borrowings

Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) and Federal Reserve borrowings were a combined $51.6 million as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $5.4 million from $57.0 million as of December 31, 2024. The change when compared to December 31, 2024 was primarily driven by net pay downs on the Company's FHLB line of credit. Relative to the first quarter of 2024, borrowings decreased $17.9 million from $69.5 million as of March 31, 2024. The decrease in borrowings from March 31, 2024 was primarily driven by BTFP payoffs and net pay downs on the Company's FHLB line of credit.

Subordinated notes were $44.6 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to $52.6 million as of December 31, 2024. Subordinated notes decreased $7.8 million from $52.4 million as of March 31, 2024. Relative to the fourth quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2024, the decrease was due to the call of $8.0 million of subordinated notes that became eligible to call in the first quarter of 2025.

Assets Under Management

Assets Under Management (“AUM”) decreased to $7.18 billion as of March 31, 2025, compared to $7.32 billion as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in AUM during the quarter was primarily attributable to net withdrawals throughout the first quarter of 2025. Compared to March 31, 2024, total AUM increased slightly from $7.14 billion.

Credit Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $17.1 million, or 0.59% of total assets, as of March 31, 2025, compared to $49.0 million, or 1.68% of total assets, as of December 31, 2024. The decrease in non-performing assets during the quarter was primarily due to the sale of two OREO properties for a net gain of $0.5 million. As of March 31, 2024, non-performing assets totaled $46.0 million, or 1.57% of total assets. Relative to the first quarter of 2024, the decrease in non-performing assets was primarily driven by the sale of two OREO properties, partially offset by additions to non-performing loans. OREO totaled $4.4 million as of March 31, 2025 a decrease of $31.5 million from $35.9 million as of December 31, 2024. As of March 31, 2024, the Company held no OREO.

Non-performing loans totaled $12.8 million as of March 31, 2025, a decrease of $0.3 million from $13.1 million as of December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily due to the charge-off of a non-performing loan that had previously been held for sale. As of March 31, 2024, non-performing loans totaled $46.0 million. The decrease when compared to March 31, 2024 was driven by the migration of one loan relationship out of non-performing loans and into OREO, partially offset by additions to non-performing loans.

During the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded provision expense of $0.1 million, compared to a provision release of $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and provision expense of $0.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.

Capital

As of March 31, 2025, First Western (“Consolidated”) and First Western Trust Bank (“Bank”) exceeded the minimum capital levels required by their respective regulators. As of March 31, 2025, the Bank was classified as “well capitalized,” as summarized in the following table:

   
  March 31,
  2025
Consolidated Capital  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 10.35 %
Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") to risk-weighted assets 10.35  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 13.15  
Tier 1 capital to average assets 8.12  
   
Bank Capital  
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.76 %
CET1 to risk-weighted assets 11.76  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.52  
Tier 1 capital to average assets 9.24  
     

Book value per common share increased 1.3% from $26.10 as of December 31, 2024 to $26.44 as of March 31, 2025. Book value per common share increase 3.6% from $25.52 as of March 31, 2024.

Tangible book value per common share(1) increased 1.6% from $22.83 as of December 31, 2024, to $23.18 as of March 31, 2025. Tangible book value per common share increased 4.4% from $22.21 as of March 31, 2024.

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
   

Conference Call, Webcast and Slide Presentation

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. MT/ 12:00 p.m. ET on Friday, April 25, 2025. Telephone access: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI019349e043a94dc394d0159a3c41719d.

A slide presentation relating to the first quarter 2025 results will be accessible prior to the scheduled conference call. The slide presentation and webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Events and Presentations page of the Company’s investor relations website at https://myfw.gcs-web.com.

About First Western

First Western is a financial services holding company headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with operations in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana. First Western and its subsidiaries provide a fully integrated suite of wealth management services on a private trust bank platform, which includes a comprehensive selection of deposit, loan, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services. First Western’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “MYFW.” For more information, please visit www.myfw.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures include “Tangible Common Equity,” “Tangible Common Book Value per Share,” “Return on Tangible Common Equity,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Gross Revenue,” and “Allowance for Credit Losses to Adjusted Loans". The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies. Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release regarding our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets are “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements often include words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “project,” “position,” “outlook,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “opportunity,” “could,” or “may.” The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Those risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the lack of soundness of other financial institutions or financial market utilities may adversely affect the Company; the Company’s ability to engage in routine funding and other transactions could be adversely affected by the actions and commercial soundness of other financial institutions; financial institutions are interrelated because of trading, clearing, counterparty or other relationships; defaults by, or even rumors or questions about, one or more financial institutions or financial market utilities, or the financial services industry generally, may lead to market-wide liquidity problems and losses of client, creditor and counterparty confidence and could lead to losses or defaults by other financial institutions, or the Company; integration risks and projected cost savings in connection with acquisitions; the risk of geographic concentration in Colorado, Arizona, Wyoming, California, and Montana; the risk of changes in the economy affecting real estate values and liquidity; the risk in our ability to continue to originate residential real estate loans and sell such loans; risks specific to commercial loans and borrowers; the risk of claims and litigation pertaining to our fiduciary responsibilities; the risk of competition for investment managers and professionals; the risk of fluctuation in the value of our debt securities; the risk of changes in interest rates; the risk of the adequacy of our allowance for credit losses; the risk in our ability to maintain a strong core deposit base or other low-cost funding sources; the risk of weak economic conditions and global trade, including the imposition of tariffs; the risk that legislative or regulatory actions may have a significant adverse effect on our operations. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 7, 2025 (“Form 10-K”), and other documents we file with the SEC from time to time. We urge readers of this news release to review the “Risk Factors” section our Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other filings with the SEC. Also, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, which speak only as of today’s date, or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Tony Rossi
310-622-8221
MYFW@finprofiles.com
IR@myfw.com

   
First Western Financial, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
   
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2025     2024       2024  
Interest and dividend income:          
Loans, including fees $ 34,068   $ 34,287     $ 35,139  
Loans accounted for under the fair value option   111     118       209  
Investment securities   681     696       603  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   2,221     2,879       2,352  
Dividends, restricted stock   128     129       95  
Total interest and dividend income   37,209     38,109       38,398  
           
Interest expense:          
Deposits   18,516     19,921       20,622  
Other borrowed funds   1,240     1,280       1,706  
Total interest expense   19,756     21,201       22,328  
Net interest income   17,453     16,908       16,070  
Less: Provision (release) for credit losses   80     (974 )     72  
Net interest income, after provision (release) for credit losses   17,373     17,882       15,998  
           
Non-interest income:          
Trust and investment management fees   4,677     4,660       4,930  
Net gain on mortgage loans   1,067     377       1,264  
Net gain (loss) on loans held for sale   222     (222 )     117  
Bank fees   422     426       891  
Risk management and insurance fees   259     1,139       49  
Income on company-owned life insurance   110     112       105  
Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option   6     (149 )     (302 )
Net gain on other real estate owned   459            
Unrealized gain (loss) recognized on equity securities   11     (49 )     (6 )
Other   112     165       229  
Total non-interest income   7,345     6,459       7,277  
Total income before non-interest expense   24,718     24,341       23,275  
           
Non-interest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits   11,480     11,237       11,267  
Occupancy and equipment   2,210     2,100       1,976  
Professional services   1,704     1,821       2,411  
Technology and information systems   1,078     1,073       1,010  
Data processing   1,122     1,029       948  
Marketing   216     397       194  
Amortization of other intangible assets   51     56       57  
Other   1,500     2,714       1,833  
Total non-interest expense   19,361     20,427       19,696  
Income before income taxes   5,357     3,914       3,579  
Income tax expense   1,172     1,166       1,064  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 4,185   $ 2,748     $ 2,515  
Earnings per common share:          
Basic $ 0.43   $ 0.28     $ 0.26  
Diluted   0.43     0.28       0.26  
                     
                     


           
First Western Financial, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
           
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(dollars in thousands)   2025       2024       2024  
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents:          
Cash and due from banks $ 15,924     $ 9,770     $ 8,136  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   255,658       226,271       249,753  
Total cash and cash equivalents   271,582       236,041       257,889  
           
Held-to-maturity debt securities (fair value of $67,479, $68,161 and $64,908, respectively), net of allowance for credit losses of $71   73,775       75,724       72,303  
Correspondent bank stock, at cost   5,968       5,864       4,461  
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value   10,557       25,455       10,470  
Loans held for sale, at fair value         251        
Loans (includes $6,112, $7,283, and $11,922 measured at fair value, respectively)   2,425,367       2,425,565       2,475,524  
Allowance for credit losses   (17,956 )     (18,330 )     (24,630 )
Loans, net   2,407,411       2,407,235       2,450,894  
Premises and equipment, net   24,554       24,129       24,869  
Accrued interest receivable   10,623       10,364       11,919  
Accounts receivable   4,505       4,763       4,980  
Other receivables   4,608       5,710       5,254  
Other real estate owned, net   4,385       35,929        
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net   31,576       31,627       31,797  
Deferred tax assets, net   2,856       3,079       5,695  
Company-owned life insurance   17,071       16,961       16,635  
Other assets   36,829       35,905       35,051  
Total assets $ 2,906,300     $ 2,919,037     $ 2,932,217  
           
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Noninterest-bearing $ 409,696     $ 375,603     $ 434,236  
Interest-bearing   2,105,701       2,138,606       2,097,734  
Total deposits   2,515,397       2,514,209       2,531,970  
Borrowings:          
Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve borrowings   51,612       57,038       69,484  
Subordinated notes   44,621       52,565       52,397  
Accrued interest payable   2,371       1,995       2,415  
Other liabilities   35,744       40,908       30,423  
Total liabilities   2,649,745       2,666,715       2,686,689  
           
Shareholders’ Equity          
Total shareholders’ equity   256,555       252,322       245,528  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,906,300     $ 2,919,037     $ 2,932,217  
                       
                       


           
First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited)
           
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(dollars in thousands)   2025       2024       2024  
Loan Portfolio          
Cash, Securities, and Other(1) $ 101,078     $ 120,005     $ 151,178  
Consumer and Other   16,688       17,333       18,556  
Construction and Development   291,133       315,686       333,284  
1-4 Family Residential   971,179       960,354       910,129  
Non-Owner Occupied CRE   636,820       614,384       562,862  
Owner Occupied CRE   182,417       173,223       194,338  
Commercial and Industrial   223,197       220,501       297,573  
Total   2,422,512       2,421,486       2,467,920  
Loans accounted for under the fair value option   6,280       7,508       12,276  
Total loans held for investment   2,428,792       2,428,994       2,480,196  
Deferred (fees) costs and unamortized premiums/(unaccreted discounts), net(2)   (3,425 )     (3,429 )     (4,672 )
Loans (includes $6,112, $7,283, and $11,922 measured at fair value, respectively) $ 2,425,367     $ 2,425,565     $ 2,475,524  
Mortgage loans held for sale   10,557       25,455       10,470  
Loans held for sale         251        
           
Deposit Portfolio          
Money market deposit accounts $ 1,566,737     $ 1,513,605     $ 1,503,598  
Time deposits   379,533       471,415       442,834  
Interest checking accounts   144,980       139,374       132,415  
Savings accounts   14,451       14,212       18,887  
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,105,701       2,138,606       2,097,734  
Noninterest-bearing accounts   409,696       375,603       434,236  
Total deposits $ 2,515,397     $ 2,514,209     $ 2,531,970  

____________________

(1) Includes PPP loans of $1.6 million as of March 31, 2025, $2.1 million as of December 31, 2024, and $3.8 million as of March 31, 2024.
(2) Includes fair value adjustments on loans held for investment accounted for under the fair value option.
   


   
First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)
   
  As of or for the Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(dollars in thousands)   2025       2024       2024  
Average Balance Sheets          
Assets          
Interest-earning assets:          
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions $ 198,294     $ 236,152     $ 177,523  
Debt securities   75,592       77,464       74,666  
Correspondent bank stock   5,806       5,738       4,451  
Gross loans   2,407,482       2,386,070       2,490,300  
Mortgage loans held for sale   13,593       26,623       6,752  
Loans held at fair value   6,846       8,136       13,134  
Total interest-earning assets   2,707,613       2,740,183       2,766,826  
Noninterest-earning assets   145,479       161,783       100,170  
Total assets $ 2,853,092     $ 2,901,966     $ 2,866,996  
           
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity          
Interest-bearing liabilities:          
Interest-bearing deposits $ 2,090,505     $ 2,095,204     $ 2,008,246  
FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings   51,885       54,428       92,195  
Subordinated notes   52,495       52,528       52,360  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,194,885       2,202,160       2,152,801  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:          
Noninterest-bearing deposits   363,922       403,433       446,457  
Other liabilities   41,656       45,889       22,250  
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities   405,578       449,322       468,707  
Total shareholders’ equity   252,629       250,484       245,488  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,853,092     $ 2,901,966     $ 2,866,996  
           
Yields/Cost of funds (annualized)          
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   4.54 %     4.85 %     5.33 %
Debt securities   3.65       3.57       3.25  
Correspondent bank stock   8.94       8.94       8.58  
Loans   5.71       5.65       5.66  
Loan held at fair value   6.58       5.77       6.40  
Mortgage loans held for sale   5.46       6.02       6.79  
Total interest-earning assets   5.57       5.53       5.58  
Interest-bearing deposits   3.59       3.78       4.13  
Total deposits   3.06       3.17       3.38  
FHLB and Federal Reserve borrowings   3.92       3.96       4.23  
Subordinated notes   5.70       5.59       5.66  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   3.65       3.83       4.17  
Net interest margin   2.61       2.45       2.34  
Net interest rate spread   1.92       1.70       1.41  
                       
                       


   
First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)
   
  As of or for the Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)   2025       2024       2024  
Asset Quality          
Non-performing loans $ 12,758     $ 13,052     $ 46,044  
Non-performing assets   17,143       48,981       46,044  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)   566       (270 )      
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.53 %     0.54 %     1.86 %
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.59       1.68       1.57  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans   140.74       140.44       53.49  
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   0.74       0.76       1.00  
Allowance for credit losses to adjusted loans(1)   0.74       0.76       1.00  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans   0.02       (0.01 )      
           
Assets Under Management $ 7,176,624     $ 7,321,147     $ 7,141,453  
           
Market Data          
Book value per share at period end $ 26.44     $ 26.10     $ 25.52  
Tangible book value per common share(1)   23.18       22.83       22.21  
Weighted average outstanding shares, basic   9,704,419       9,665,621       9,621,309  
Weighted average outstanding shares, diluted   9,798,591       9,794,797       9,710,764  
Shares outstanding at period end   9,704,320       9,667,142       9,621,309  
           
Consolidated Capital          
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   10.35 %     10.07 %     9.77 %
CET1 to risk-weighted assets   10.35       10.07       9.77  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   13.15       13.12       13.15  
Tier 1 capital to average assets   8.12       7.88       7.73  
           
Bank Capital          
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets   11.76 %     11.41 %     11.00 %
CET1 to risk-weighted assets   11.76       11.41       11.00  
Total capital to risk-weighted assets   12.52       12.10       12.02  
Tier 1 capital to average assets   9.24       8.94       8.70  

________________________

(1) Represents a Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of our Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.
   


   
First Western Financial, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary (unaudited) (continued)
   
Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
   
  As of or for the Three Months Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)   2025       2024       2024  
Tangible Common          
Total shareholders' equity $ 256,555     $ 252,322     $ 245,528  
Less: goodwill and other intangibles, net   31,576       31,627       31,797  
Tangible common equity $ 224,979     $ 220,695     $ 213,731  
           
Common shares outstanding, end of period   9,704,320       9,667,142       9,621,309  
Tangible common book value per share $ 23.18     $ 22.83     $ 22.21  
Net income available to common shareholders   4,185       2,748       2,515  
Return on tangible common equity (annualized)   7.44 %     4.98 %     4.71 %
           
Efficiency          
Non-interest expense $ 19,361     $ 20,427     $ 19,696  
Less: OREO expenses and write-downs   (80 )     1,222        
Adjusted non-interest expense $ 19,441     $ 19,205     $ 19,696  
           
Total income before non-interest expense $ 24,718     $ 24,341     $ 23,275  
Less: unrealized gain (loss) recognized on equity securities   11       (49 )     (6 )
Less: net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option   6       (149 )     (302 )
Less: net gain (loss) on loans held for sale   222       (222 )     117  
Plus: provision (release) for credit losses   80       (974 )     72  
Gross revenue $ 24,559     $ 23,787     $ 23,538  
Efficiency ratio   79.16 %     80.74 %     83.68 %
                       

Primary Logo

