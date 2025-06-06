Koryx Copper Announces Filing of its Annual Information Form

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koryx Copper Inc. (“Koryx” or the "Company") (TSX-V: KRY) is pleased to confirm the filing of its Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended August 31, 2024 on SEDAR+ under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic copy of the AIF may be obtained on the Company's website at https://koryxcopper.com or under the Company's SEDAR+ profile.

Koryx Copper Inc. is a Canadian copper development Company focused on advancing the 100% owned Haib Copper Project in Namibia whilst also building a portfolio of copper exploration licenses in Zambia. Haib is a large, advanced (PEA-stage) copper/molybdenum porphyry deposit in southern Namibia with a long history of exploration and project development by multiple operators. More than 80,000m of drilling has been conducted at Haib since the 1970’s with significant exploration programs led by companies including Falconbridge (1964), Rio Tinto (1975) and Teck (2014). Extensive metallurgical testing and various technical studies have also been completed at Haib to date.

Additional studies are underway aiming to demonstrate Haib as a future long-life, low-cost, low-risk open pit, sulphide flotation copper project with the potential for additional copper production from heap leaching. Haib has a current mineral resource of 414Mt @ 0.35% Cu for 1,459Mt of contained copper in the Indicated category and 345Mt @ 0.33% Cu for 1136Mt of contained copper in the Inferred category (0.25% Cu cut-off).

Mineralization at Haib is typical of a porphyry copper deposit and it is one of only a few examples of a Paleoproterozoic porphyry copper deposit in the world and one of only two in southern Africa (both in Namibia). Due to its age, the deposit has been subjected to multiple metamorphic and deformation events but still retains many of the classic mineralization and alteration features typical of these deposits. The mineralization is dominantly chalcopyrite with minor bornite and chalcocite present and only minor secondary copper minerals at surface due to the arid environment.

Further details of the Haib Copper Project are available in the corresponding technical report titled, "NI 43-101 Technical Report – August 2024 Mineral Resource Estimate for the Haib Copper Project, Namibia" dated effective August 31, 2024 (the "Technical Report"). The Technical Report and other information is available on the Company's website at https://koryxcopper.com and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

