Terra Pro Launches Cold-Pressed CBD Gummies Using Triple Filtration and Advanced CO2 Extraction Process

New THC-Free CBD Formula Developed to Retain Hemp Plant Integrity with Proprietary Extraction and Filtration Techniques in Consumer Wellness Market

St. Petersburg, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Terra Pro, a botanical wellness company, has announced the release of its latest formulation: Terra Pro CBD Gummies, produced using cold-pressed techniques, proprietary Triple Filtration Technology, and advanced CO2 extraction methods. The company highlights that these methods are used to help retain the natural plant profile while removing undesired elements.

The new gummies feature a full spectrum, THC-free formula designed for consumers seeking a plant-based wellness routine. Terra Pro notes that the sublingual delivery format aligns with user-friendly, plant-based routines.

“Our goal was to produce a CBD gummy that reflects the latest advances in extraction and filtration,” said a spokesperson for Terra Pro. “This launch represents our continued commitment to refining cannabinoid delivery while prioritizing ingredient integrity.”

Terra Pro emphasizes its commitment to quality sourcing, noting that each batch undergoes internal filtration protocols and is produced in a facility compliant with industry manufacturing standards.

The gummies are available via the company’s official website while supplies last.

About Terra Pro

Terra Pro is focused on developing premium, plant-based wellness products using scientifically-informed extraction and filtration techniques. With a commitment to transparency and innovation, Terra Pro aims to meet the evolving preferences of health-conscious consumers.

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Media Contact

care@terraprocbd.com

TOLL FREE (877) 762-8258

care@terraprocbd.com TOLL FREE (877) 762-8258

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.