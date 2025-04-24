DWR Conservation Police Presents 2024 Awards

By Molly Kirk/DWR

Photos by Meghan Marchetti/DWR

In a ceremony on March 20, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) Conservation Police presented their 2023 awards, recognizing exceptional efforts from Conservation Police Officers across the state. The awards included:

2024 CONSERVATION POLICE OFFICER OF THE YEAR

Senior Officer Daniel Smith

Officer Smith has demonstrated outstanding commitment to teamwork, public outreach, and law enforcement throughout 2024. He has played a key role in organizing district-wide operations and collaborating with various agencies. Officer Smith received the Colonel’s Challenge Coin for his dedication to investigating spotlighting violations over six months, which resulted in 180 violations and significant penalties. His ability to work collaboratively with other officers, manage multi-jurisdictional prosecutions, and analyze digital data efficiently was instrumental in closing the case.

His work was highly praised by the community and stakeholders, including landowners and hunt club members. His public outreach efforts include coordinating a new annual kid fishing program for at-risk youth, ensuring its success with the help of various partners. Officer Smith’s leadership abilities are evident in his expanded responsibilities, such as becoming Region 1’s lead firearms instructor and a field training officer. He has earned respect from his peers for his knowledge, investigative skills, and willingness to help others.

Throughout the year, Officer Smith continued to excel in all areas of his job. He received an OPS Officer Commendation for rescuing stranded boaters, completed an extensive investigation, and taught firearms training sessions, all while balancing his regular duties. His dedication to law enforcement services is reflected in his impressive statistics, including responding to 25% of public-generated calls and leading Region 1 in violations detected despite limited patrol time due to his supplemental roles. Officer Smith’s consistent excellence across multiple responsibilities has earned him the title of CPO of the Year.

2024 VIRGINIA BOATING OFFICER OF THE YEAR

Senior Officer Tim Bostic

During the 2024 boating season, Senior Conservation Police Officer Tim Bostic earned recognition as an outstanding boating enforcement officer. His leadership, mentorship, and dedication to safety greatly benefited his team and the public. Officer Bostic focused heavily on mentoring newer officers in detecting boating violations, especially operating under the influence, and played a key role in guiding them through interviews, field sobriety tests, and legal procedures. During his handling of 35 boat related calls and 24 boat patrols, he made 25 boating arrests to include three OUI arrests, assisting in four others, and two reckless operation of watercraft. This is particularly impressive considering Tim prioritized mentoring and assisting newer officers instead of building cases for himself.

In addition to his law enforcement duties, Officer Bostic participated in nine boat safety outreach events, reaching nearly 6,000 people and educating the public on boating safety at community events such as parades and career days. Bostic’s work as a mentor also helped less experienced officers build skills and gain hands-on experience in challenging situations, selflessly shaping the next generation of law enforcement professionals and setting them up for success. Officer Bostic’s effective enforcement of operating under the influence of drugs and alcohol was recognized with the 2024 MADD Virginia Law Enforcement Award. His dedication to mentorship, law enforcement, and community outreach has had a significant impact on both his team and the public, making him the 2024 Boating Officer of the Year.

2024 SPECIAL OPERATIONS CPO OF THE YEAR

Senior K-9 Officer Ian Ostlund

Officer Ostlund has demonstrated exceptional teamwork, leadership, and innovation throughout 2024. He assisted in 333 calls for service, including 17 K-9 deployments across 39 jurisdictions, resulting in 48 cases and over 150 charges. This K-9 activity allowed Ian to continue to mentor new officers after also helping to train them in the academy as a Tactical Tracking instructor. Due to his skills and experience, he was selected to help train new K-9 handlers during the nine-week DWR K-9 academy. Additionally, Ian responded to three hunting incidents with injury. In one complex case, his use of K-9 Reese and investigative skills disproved the statements of the hunters involved and led to the arrest of a convicted felon.

Ian and Reese participated in 32 outreach events during 2024, to include schools and colleges along with the various other events, leading to OPS commendations for his professionalism. Ianled a successful waterfowl operation to charge hunters with hunting ducks over bait and assisted local agencies with unsolved larcenies. He also coordinated multiple spotlighting patrols and a decoy operation, resulting in multiple charges to include felons in possession of firearms. Ian’s vigilance doesn’t stop as he was able to stop a fleeing hit-and-run driver and reckless driver leading to the arrest of drunk drivers in two separate events. Senior K9 Officer Ostlund is recognized for his hard work, dedication, and going above and beyond his normal duties in 2024.



2024 COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER OF THE YEAR

Dana Sanders

Dispatcher Sanders consistently goes above and beyond in her role, volunteering for key projects and ensuring critical dispatch resources are up to date. She manages COOP resources in the communications center, maintaining their reliability for continuity of operations during technology failures. Dana also takes the initiative to stay late or arrive early during peak times and when staff shortages arise. Her commitment to public service was demonstrated when she was commended by a constituent who was reporting a wildlife violation by a suspect that was in a position of authority over the caller, leading to the reporter being disregarded by other agencies.

With over 25 years of law enforcement dispatch experience, Sanders has a high call for service average (entering 2,840 CFS for 2024) and ensures accurate location verification for officers and first responders answering calls in challenging areas. She is a dependable auxiliary trainer, supporting the training team and completing Certified Training Officer School certification for law enforcement dispatch officers. Sanders’ professionalism and attention to detail extend to her handling of reports, as she ensures accuracy even when off duty, assisting in correcting errors that impact the public. Dana’s dedication helps maintain DWR’s strong reputation, and her continuous efforts were recognized with an extraordinary contributor award and honor of Communications Officer of the Year.

COLONEL’S LEADERSHIP AWARD

Sergeant Alan Hatmaker

Sergeant Alan Hatmaker has served DWR since 2013 and is recognized for his exceptional leadership, commitment to officer development, and community engagement. He served as a field officer in Stafford County prior to being promoted to Sergeant of District 45 in 2021. Alan has successfully developed operational plans for large events, ensuring safety on waterways, and has demonstrated strategic thinking and precision in managing complex operations on Lake Anna. Alan is known for coaching and mentoring, providing valuable feedback and creating growth opportunities for newer officers.

His implementation of scenario-based training has improved officer competency in critical areas such as OUI detection, hunting and boating incident investigations, and enforcement of hunting laws. Alan anticipates the needs of management and takes proactive steps to solve potential issues before they arise, ensuring smooth operations. He builds strong relationships with local communities including Rappahannock and Lake Anna Rescue Groups, fostering trust and collaboration. Alan exemplifies integrity, professionalism, and a strong work ethic, inspiring others within DWR and the community.

OFFICE OF PROFESSIONAL STANDARDS PROFESSIONALISM DECREE

First Sergeant Derrick Kekic

First Sergeant Derrick Kekic has served DWR for over 11 years, exhibiting innovation, expertise in investigative practices, and a commitment to excellence in wildlife law enforcement. He served as field officer in Frederick County before being promoted to Sergeant of District 41 in 2021 and then to First Sergeant of Region 4 Area A in 2022. Over the years, Kekic has enforced the law with compassion and fairness, earning the respect of peers and constituents alike. His knowledge of laws, regulations, policies, and procedures is unparalleled and he is often consulted for his expert opinion and advice.

First Sergeant Kekic is an active member of the Peer Support Team, offering support to anyone in need. Additionally, he serves as a DCJS Firearms Instructor and has been certified to be an Internal Affairs Investigator for the Division. Furthermore, Derrick played a pivotal role in developing and implementing the POST program, allowing districts to establish priorities, objectives, strategies and tactics to fulfill the unique enforcement problems of each district. For his unwavering commitment to professionalism, dedication to improving law division operations, and exemplary service to the DWR mission, First Sergeant Kekic is awarded the O.P.S. Professionalism Decree.

OFFICE OF PROFESSIONAL STANDARDS PROFESSIONALISM DECREE

Master Officer Owen Heine

Master Conservation Police Officer Owen Heine has demonstrated exemplary service to the law enforcement division during his over 20 years as a Game Warden/Conservation Police Officer. He is recognized for his investigative prowess, often employing unconventional tactics to apprehend offenders. Heine plays a crucial role in the training division, serving as the lead Officer survival instructor and a certified defensive tactics instructor. He has also spearheaded the TIP411 program to enhance communication with constituents regarding natural resource violations, showing initiative by researching similar programs out of state.

Additionally, Heine contributes to the agency as a background investigator for prospective CPO recruits, an original member of the Region 4 tracking team, a certified drone pilot, and a field training officer. Heine’s dedication extends beyond enforcement duties; he actively engages with the community by participating in hunter education classes, providing career talks, and initiating the “trout stream clean-up” program, which has significantly enhanced trout stream access for constituents in Shenandoah County. Heine’s exceptional contributions make him a true steward for Virginia’s wildlife and natural resources.

LIFESAVING MEDAL

Sergeant Matt Arnold

The Lifesaving Medal is presented to Sergeant Matt Arnold for his actions taken on July 6, 2024. On that day, Sergeant Arnold responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 19 in Abingdon after hearing that MEDEVAC was requested and multiple tourniquets had been applied. Upon arrival, Sgt. Arnold learned that S.O. Gardner was already attempting to control the bleeding of a female victim. Abingdon EMS personnel indicated the need for another tourniquet as the bleeding persisted. Sgt. Arnold applied a third tourniquet, placing it approximately six inches below the pelvis, which successfully stopped the bleeding. This gave the victim enough stability to be transported by med-flight to Johnson City Medical Center. Sgt. Arnold’s quick and effective use of his training and first aid skills helped stop the critical bleeding. Medical staff later confirmed that the timely application of the tourniquets was likely what saved the female victim’s life.

LIFESAVING MEDAL

Senior Officer Corey Gardner

The Lifesaving Medal is presented to Senior Officer Corey Gardner for his actions taken on July 6, 2024. On that day, Senior Officer Corey Gardner responded to a motor vehicle accident in Washington County, where a male and female victim were seriously injured. Upon arriving on the scene, he quickly assessed that the female victim had an arterial bleed from her femoral artery. CPO Gardner applied a tourniquet to her leg, then performed a MARCH assessment, and determined that part of the victim’s foot had been amputated. He requested MEDEVAC and applied a second tourniquet on the victim’s leg when bleeding resumed. He then assisted the male victim and, after further assessments, coordinated with Sgt. Arnold and CPO Howell for additional support. As the situation progressed, SO Gardner continued providing aid to both victims and assisted with medical care until EMS arrived. His quick and effective application of tourniquets were credited with saving the first victim’s life, as confirmed by medical staff.

LIFESAVING MEDAL

Officer First Class Jared Howell

The Lifesaving Medal is presented to Officer First Class Jared Howell for his actions taken on July 6, 2024. On that day, CPO Jared Howell witnessed a motorcycle accident on US-19 South in Washington County. A trike-style motorcycle swerved into the median, striking a road sign and ejecting both the driver and passenger. CPO Howell quickly blocked oncoming traffic to prevent further harm to the victims, notified dispatch, and began assessing the scene. He first attended to the male victim, applying a pressure bandage to a bleeding forearm. He then assisted a nurse on scene with the severely injured female victim, who was bleeding heavily from a leg wound. Senior CPO Gardner then arrived, and applied a tourniquet to the female victim’s leg with CPO Howell’s help. After the wound began bleeding again, a second tourniquet was applied by Gardner. CPO Howell requested MEDEVAC and Sgt. Matthew Arnold arrived, applying a third tourniquet that successfully stopped the bleeding. EMS arrived shortly after and took over medical care. Both victims survived the incident, with the female being med-flighted to Johnson City Medical Center, where medical staff confirmed that the tourniquets likely saved her life.

LIFESAVING MEDAL

Master Officer Eric Rorabaugh

The Lifesaving Medal is presented to Master Officer Eric Rorabaugh for his actions taken on July 29, 2024. On that day, CPO Rorabaugh was alerted to a river rescue on the New River at Foster Falls State Park in Wythe County. While responding, he was informed that the victim had been rescued by Wythe County EMS and first responders. However, just as he was preparing to turn back, a distressed woman flagged him down, urgently telling him that her son was drowning in the river. Without hesitation, Eric provided a lifejacket to a male bystander and entered the river, swimming approximately 40 yards toward the victim. Despite his efforts, he lost sight of the victim and was unsuccessful in his attempt to reach him. While still in the water, the male bystander, who had joined Rorabaugh, revealed he had recently recovered from COVID-19 and was struggling to breathe. Rorabaugh managed to pull him to safety and warned others not to enter the water. M.O. Rorabaugh’s quick and selfless actions under extreme circumstances demonstrated his dedication to public safety, even at personal risk.

REGIONAL OFFICERS OF THE YEAR

Region 1

Boating Officer of the Year: Officer First Class B. Tyler Dagliano

Region 2

CPO of the Year: Officer Tyler Thompson

Boating Officer of the Year: Officer Tyler Thompson

Region 3

CPO of the Year: Senior Officer Joshua Guizar

Boating Officer of the Year: Officer First Class Ronald Wood

Region 4

CPO of the Year: Senior Officer Justin Chambers

EXCELLENCE IN POLICE SERVICE