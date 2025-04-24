Strengthening Our Workforce: Shapiro Administration Invests Nearly $200,000 to Boost Advanced Electronics and Engineering Skills of Workers in the Lehigh Valley

The new MTTC grant will allow the Lehigh Carbon Community College to provide advanced Mechatronics training for 20 workers each year in the rapidly evolving manufacturing industry.

Governor Josh Shapiro’s 2025-2026 budget proposal doubles down on his commitment to increasing skilled workers and closing workforce gaps across the Commonwealth.

Harrisburg, PA – Underscoring the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to boosting job training opportunities and increasing workforce development, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger today announced a $199,700 Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career (MTTC) grant award to the Lehigh Carbon Community College (LCCC) to develop a Level II Mechatronics program to support the advanced manufacturing workforce in the Lehigh Valley region. The goal of the program, which will partner with regional companies, is to train 20 workers annually to increase their automation, robotics, and electromechanical engineering skills.

Through the grant, LCCC will upgrade its Mechatronics program to ensure current employees are trained on the latest manufacturing technology improving their job performance, as well as easing the transition of new employees into the workforce.

Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration are committed to developing a strong workforce to support our manufacturing industry through career training. The Governor’s 2025-2026 budget proposal places a special emphasis on investing in the future of our workforce.

“Governor Shapiro has been focused on expanding our workforce since day one. Through programs like Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career, we’re investing in the future of our workforce and helping to meet the needs of Pennsylvania businesses,” said Secretary Siger. “The upgrade to this LCCC program will help current employees and those looking for a career to grow their skillset in advanced manufacturing. We will continue to make strategic investments like this one to further position Pennsylvania as a leader in job creation, innovation, and economic development.”

The MTTC funding will be used to purchase new and upgrade existing equipment, materials, and supplies, hire program staff, and conduct marketing outreach to employers and Mechatronics I graduates about this new advanced training opportunity.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant, which will enable us to expand our Mechatronics II program offerings and create a more robust stackable credential path,” said Dr. Ann Bieber, President, Lehigh Carbon Community College. “It provides upward mobility for workers in the community, providing higher paying roles and greater job stability.”

The MTTC program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

The Governor’s proposed 2025-26 budget calls for over $160 million in total new and expanded investments to implement Pennsylvania’s 10-year Economic Development Strategy, increase competitiveness, strengthen communities, and address critical housing needs.

The budget includes:

$12.5 million dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps

dedicated to WEDnetPA to expand our workforce and close critical workforce gaps $2 million for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies

for the creation of Career Connect to build internships at Pennsylvania companies $50 million to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growth

to strengthen the innovation ecosystem and spur life science job growth $50 million investment in Housing Stock Restoration

investment in Housing Stock Restoration $10 million increase for the Act 47 Distressed Municipalities Program to support communities in financial recovery

