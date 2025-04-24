Wyoming’s WIC Program Continues to Update, Modernize

April 24, 2025

Thousands of Wyoming families continue to receive free nutritious foods and education, breastfeeding support and healthcare referrals through the Wyoming WIC Program, operated by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

The Wyoming WIC Program features easy-to-use benefit cards participants use at local stores to get nutritious foods at no cost. Some WIC families also are eligible for infant formula benefits. WIC is primarily aimed at helping women who are pregnant or new moms, infants and children up to age 5.

Tina Fearneyhough, WIC program manager with WDH, noted the cards issued by the program were significantly improved last fall with user-friendly features. “For example, if participants use their cards at one of the 75 or so stores involved with our program across the state, they don’t have to tell a cashier they are using WIC. Everything is much more automated,” she said. “We also recently updated the approved ‘package’ for infants to ensure a healthy nutritional balance.”

Wyoming WIC serves families with incomes up to 185 percent of the federal poverty income guidelines. Qualifying income guidelines for WIC are being updated effective May 1:

1 person family -$28,593/year or $2,413/month

2 person family -$39,128/year or $3,261/month

3 person family -$49,303/year or $4,109/month

4 person family -$59,478/year or $4,957/month

5 person family -$69,653/year or $5,805/month

Families already using SNAP, TANF or Wyoming Medicaid benefits also qualify for WIC.

“Income guidelines are adjusted each year and the new guidelines may allow a few more families to qualify for the program,” Fearneyhough said.

“We know WIC services can do more than help people feed their families during a key period of child development. We’re proud that WIC can significantly improve participant health,” Fearneyhough said.

WIC is officially known as the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, and is a joint federal and state government effort under the USDA.

Wyoming residents can apply for WIC benefits at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/wic/apply-for-wic/.

Fearneyhough said WIC is not just for moms. “All caregivers of young children are welcome to apply, including dads, foster parents, guardians, grandparents and step-parents,” she said.

WIC clinics are located throughout the state and can be found by using the “Clinic Locator” online at https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/wic/wic-clinic-locator/ or by calling 1-888-996-9378.