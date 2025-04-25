Mexican & Turkish Men’s Soccer National Teams to Play in Chapel Hill, NC June 10, 2025

MexTour 2025 Coming to Chapel Hill, NC International Soccer Fans Pack Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC

MexTour 2025 Features First-Ever Visit to Chapel Hill

CHAPEL HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International soccer returns to Chapel Hill for the third consecutive year as the Mexican National Team will play the Turkey National Team on June 10, 2025. Mexico’s stop in Chapel will be a special evening of firsts as Mexico takes on EURO 2024 quarter-finalist Türkiye (Turkey) for the first time in its history. The match will take place at the 50,000-seat Kenan Stadium on the campus of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.Tickets can be purchased at https://goheels.evenue.net/events/MXT or https://www.somoslocales.com/ The Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau says the soccer match is expected to provide a significant economic boost, with an estimated $7 million in direct and indirect spending in Chapel Hill and Orange County. This impact includes lodging, restaurants, transportation, and related travel expenses, reinforcing the area’s appeal as a premier destination for international sporting events.“With both teams and their staff staying in local hotels for four days, plus thousands of fans traveling in for the match, businesses across the region—hotels, bars, restaurants, and retail shops—will see increased activity,” said Laurie Paolicelli, Director of the Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau. “Additionally, the teams will arrive via chartered flights into RDU International Airport, highlighting the Triangle’s capability to host global sporting competitions.”The Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM) said that Mexico will play two opponents in June in the United States as part of the 2025 MexTour, just days before the start of this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup. The matches will also serve as important preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The June 10 event follows a June 7 match in which Mexico takes on Switzerland at Salt Lake City’s Rice-Eccles Stadium on the campus of the University of Utah.Chapel Hill continues to be a popular stop for international soccer teams as Chelsea played Wrexham in Kenan Stadium in July 2023 and Manchester City took on Celtic FC in July 2024.For more information, on Chapel Hill soccer activities please go to https://www.visitchapelhill.org/mextour-chapel-hill/

