European Soccer Stars coming to North Carolina as Manchester City and Celtic FC Come to Chapel Hill
Plan a Visit for Summertime Fun at the July 23, 2024 FC Series MatchCHAPEL HILL, NC, UNITED STATES, July 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chapel Hill is set to host an exciting evening of European soccer as Manchester City and Celtic FC take center stage at Kenan Stadium on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus on July 23, 2024. Fans can expect an intense and emotionally charged atmosphere, reminiscent of European football culture, with chants, songs, and coordinated displays of support.
Following the success of the 2023 European Friendly event, organizers Florida Citrus and Unified Sports are returning to Chapel Hill. Last year’s match between Wrexham and Chelsea was a tremendous success, both economically and in community spirit, drawing 50,596 enthusiastic fans to Kenan Memorial Stadium.
In addition to the match, Chapel Hill and Carrboro will host a week of activities, including photo opportunities with mascots, pop-up tee-shirt sales, and local tailgating events.
Laurie Paolicelli, Director of the Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau, highlighted this year’s preparation. “We have hired Trolley’s to take visitors around downtown Chapel Hill and Carrboro, there’s discounts at stores and restaurants, cut-out mascots welcoming guests downtown and extended hours at many businesses.”
About Manchester City
Manchester City Football Club, founded in 1880, boasts a loyal and enthusiastic following. In 2023, they were the most-watched English team in the U.S. with a total average viewership of 36.9 million. Their mascot, Moonchester, a spritely alien that has his own fan following, will be cheering on crowds.
About Celtic FC
Celtic FC, based in Glasgow, Scotland, is one of the most successful clubs in Scottish football history, with fifty-three league championships and forty-one Scottish Cups. Their green-and-white striped shirts, first worn in 1903, and mascot Hoopy the houndog is beloved by fans.
Tickets for the match, part of the 2024 FC Series, are available at FCSeries.com.
For more information, on Chapel Hill activities please go to visitchapelhill.org/chapel-hill-fc-series/.
Patty Griffin
Chapel Hill/Orange County Visitors Bureau
+1 919-245-4321
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Manchester City vs Celtic FC Soccer coming to Chapel Hill, NC July 23, 2024