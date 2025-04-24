BORSTAR agents rescue missing elderly woman

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. – U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Sector Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue team located a Sierra Vista woman who had been missing for more than 24 hours.

On April 21, the BORSTAR unit was contacted by the Cochise County Sheriff`s Office Search and Rescue for assistance with the search around 3 p.m. The woman, 78, had been reported missing for more than a day.

Accompanied by a service canine partner, responding BORSTAR agents began their search and rescue operation at the woman’s car, her last known location. The canine team located her around 6 p.m. on Monday.

“Tucson Sector agents are members of our local communities,” said Chief Patrol Agent Sean McGoffin, Tucson Border Patrol Sector. “We are proud to use our resources and skills to help those in need, whether they are aliens being exploited by smugglers and illegally entering the country or members of our shared, local community.”

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue provided medical treatment for the woman who was later turned over to medical personnel for transport to a local hospital.

