House Resolution 81 Printer's Number 0683
PENNSYLVANIA, April 24 - House Resolution 81
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
HOWARD, PIELLI, SANCHEZ, NEILSON, GREEN
Short Title
A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to amend 17 U.S.C. §§ 102 and 107 to protect creative workers against displacement by artificial intelligence technology.
Memo Subject
Clarifying AI & Copyright (previously HR496)
Actions
|0683
|Referred to COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, Feb. 20, 2025
|Reported as committed, April 24, 2025
Generated 04/24/2025 02:56 PM
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.