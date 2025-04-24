Submit Release
House Resolution 81 Printer's Number 0683

PENNSYLVANIA, April 24 - House Resolution 81

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

HOWARD, PIELLI, SANCHEZ, NEILSON, GREEN

Short Title

A Resolution urging the Congress of the United States to amend 17 U.S.C. §§ 102 and 107 to protect creative workers against displacement by artificial intelligence technology.

Memo Subject

Clarifying AI & Copyright (previously HR496)

Actions

0683 Referred to COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, Feb. 20, 2025
Reported as committed, April 24, 2025

Generated 04/24/2025 02:56 PM

