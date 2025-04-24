Submit Release
House Bill 355 Printer's Number 1151

PENNSYLVANIA, April 24 - Sponsors

PIELLI, D'ORSIE, HILL-EVANS, KUZMA, SANCHEZ, MALAGARI, DONAHUE, ZIMMERMAN, STEELE, DEASY, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, KINKEAD, D. WILLIAMS, KENYATTA, GIRAL, HADDOCK, ANDERSON, FLICK, KRUPA, MAYES, BRIGGS

Short Title

An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in minors, further providing for the offense of corruption of minors.

Memo Subject

Increasing Grading on Corruption of Minor Charges in Cases Where the Perpetrator is a Person of Authority

Generated 04/24/2025 02:56 PM

