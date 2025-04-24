House Bill 820 Printer's Number 0824

PENNSYLVANIA, April 24 - Voting meeting on HB 242, HB 820, HB 852, HB 853, HB 1058, and any other business that may come before the committee.. Voting meeting on HB 242, HB 820, HB 852, HB 853, HB 1058, and any other business that may come before the committee.. Public Hearing on HB 820, the WPTC (Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit) which would provide PA taxpayers with a percentage of the amount they received from their federal Earned Income Tax Credit. Public Hearing on HB 820, the WPTC (Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit) which would provide PA taxpayers with a percentage of the amount they received from their federal Earned Income Tax Credit.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.