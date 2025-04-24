Submit Release
House Bill 820 Printer's Number 0824

PENNSYLVANIA, April 24 - Voting meeting on HB 242, HB 820, HB 852, HB 853, HB 1058, and any other business that may come before the committee..

Public Hearing on HB 820, the WPTC (Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit) which would provide PA taxpayers with a percentage of the amount they received from their federal Earned Income Tax Credit.

