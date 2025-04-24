House Bill 926 Printer's Number 0974

PENNSYLVANIA, April 24 - Sponsors KRUEGER, KOSIEROWSKI, PROBST, CURRY, VENKAT, McNEILL, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, ISAACSON, PIELLI, GIRAL, KHAN, DONAHUE, HOHENSTEIN, BOYD, KENYATTA, WEBSTER, D. WILLIAMS, O'MARA, MALAGARI, RIVERA, CIRESI, DEASY, WARREN, CERRATO, DOUGHERTY, MULLINS, SCHLOSSBERG, BOROWSKI, NEILSON, WAXMAN, MAYES, OTTEN, PARKER, ORTITAY, DALEY, SAPPEY, SMITH-WADE-EL, T. DAVIS, MADDEN, FIEDLER

Short Title An Act providing for violence prevention committees in health facilities, for duties of committees, for workplace violence reporting requirements and for powers and duties of the Department of Labor and Industry; and imposing fines and administrative penalties.

Memo Subject Co-Sponsorship: Health Care Workplace Violence Prevention Act

Generated 04/24/2025 02:56 PM

