Western Computer Brings AI-Powered Forecasting to the Stage at DynamicsCon 2025

OXNARD, IL, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Western Computer, a Microsoft Inner Circle Partner and leader in Dynamics 365 solutions, is excited to announce that Presales Engineer Telka Clem will present at DynamicsCon 2025, highlighting how artificial intelligence is transforming forecasting in Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.Her session, “Take Your Forecasting to the Next Level with AI in Business Central,” will take place on Wednesday, May 14th from 3:45 PM to 4:45 PM in Regency Ballroom C – West Tower. Designed as a functional session for all levels, it will focus on the Finance, Inventory Management, and Sales & Marketing tracks.Session OverviewTelka will guide attendees through practical ways to harness Business Central’s built-in AI capabilities to streamline planning and improve forecast accuracy. By leveraging historical items and sales data, organizations can reduce guesswork and build smarter, data-driven demand forecasts. The session will explore key tools such as Demand Forecast, Enhanced Forecasting Worksheets, and Sales and Inventory Forecast Setup, demonstrating how AI integrates seamlessly into existing workflows.“AI in Business Central isn’t just about automation, it’s about enabling smarter decision-making,” said Telka Clem. “I’m excited to show how businesses can use these tools today to create more accurate, efficient forecasts.”As a long-time advocate for practical innovation, Western Computer continues to support businesses in leveraging the latest Microsoft technologies to reduce waste, improve decision-making, and streamline operations across finance, supply chain, sales, and service.Visit Western Computer at Booth #318 during the event to meet some of the team, explore solutions, and receive a complimentary giveaway.Interested in attending? Register now for DynamicsCon 2025 For more information on Western Computer’s presence at DynamicsCon or to schedule a 1:1 onsite meeting, please contact us About Western ComputerWestern Computer is a Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) founded in 1987 to empower and enable businesses. Specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Power Platform solutions, services, and support, our 150+ senior-level experts bring advanced functional and industry expertise to companies across North America. With over 35 years of ERP, CRM, and business intelligence experience—and more than 1,750 successful implementations—we deliver solutions to meet the unique needs of specialized industries and companies of all sizes.Western Computer is a member of Microsoft’s 2024/2025 Inner Circle, as well as a Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist for the third consecutive year and receiving top accolades in G2’s Winter 2025 report.Learn more at www.westerncomputer.com or call (805) 581-5020.Media Contact:Amanda SherryVice President of MarketingWestern Computeramanda.sherry@westerncomputer.com

