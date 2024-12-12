Solution Systems’ Advanced Inventory to G/L Reconcile Report Now Available on Microsoft AppSource

Solution Systems logo.

Solution Systems announces the Advanced Inventory to G/L Reconcile Report, now on Microsoft AppSource, enhancing Dynamics 365 Business Central usability.

ROLLING MEADOWS, IL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solution Systems, Inc., a Microsoft Gold Partner and leader in business management solutions, today announced the availability of the Advanced Inventory to G/L Reconcile Report on Microsoft AppSource, a cloud marketplace offering customized solutions for business needs.The Advanced Inventory to G/L Reconcile Report enhances the standard report in Dynamics 365 Business Central by improving visibility into costs and changes, increasing usability for users familiar with the Inventory to G/L Reconcile report. The solution includes intuitive, color-coded columns, making reconciliation of Item Ledger Entries to the General Ledger easier and more accurate for businesses.Key features of the Advanced Inventory to G/L Reconcile Report include:• Improved visibility: Additional columns, including “Purch. Returns Shipped not Invoiced,” “Sales Returns Received not Invoiced,” and “WIP,” provide greater insights into purchase-related, sales-related, and interim work-in-process values.• Enhanced clarity: Columns have been reorganized and color-coded for better comprehension of related activities.• Revised labels: Clearer column headings, such as renaming “Invoiced Value” to “Total Actual Cost,” help users understand the relationships between data points.• Optimized layout: Critical values like “Value not yet posted to the G/L” are prominently displayed, while totals such as “Inventory Valuation” are bolded for emphasis.“We developed the Advanced Inventory to G/L Reconcile Report to provide users with a more intuitive, comprehensive tool for managing inventory and financial reconciliation,” said Michael Intravartolo, Director of Marketing at Solution Systems. “This solution empowers businesses to gain deeper insights and streamline their processes, leveraging the capabilities of Dynamics 365 Business Central.”Giovanni Mezgec, Vice President, Modern Work + Business Applications Field & Partner Marketing, Microsoft Corp., said, “We welcome the Advanced Inventory to G/L Reconcile Report to AppSource, where global customers can find thousands of line-of-business partner solutions that work with the Microsoft products they already use. Thanks to trusted partners like Solution Systems, AppSource is part of a cloud marketplace landscape offering flexibility and economic value while transacting tens of billions of dollars a year in revenues.”About Solution SystemsSolution Systems is a Microsoft Gold Partner, Microsoft Solutions Partner, and an award-winning provider of Dynamics 365 Business Central. With over 40 years of experience, SSI has a proven track record of helping businesses transform their operations through effective Business Central implementations , training, and ongoing Business Central support

Advanced Inventory to GL Reconcile Report App Overview

