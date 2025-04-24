Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: OSCAR FRANKLIN SMITH

Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 12:59pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – In accordance with state law, the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) is now accepting applications from recognized Tennessee news organizations to serve as statutorily required witnesses for the scheduled execution of death row inmate Oscar Franklin Smith #136424. The execution is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. (CST) on May 22, 2025.

Seven media witnesses and two alternates will be selected by TDOC during a drawing at the Riverbend Maximum Security Institution, located at 7475 Cockrill Bend Boulevard, Nashville, TN. Only one application is permitted from each news organization. The drawing, conducted in accordance with the Rules of the Tennessee Department of Correction Adult Services Division, Chapter 0420-3-4, under the authority of Tenn. Code Ann. § 40-23-116, will take place on Wednesday, April 30 at 9:00 a.m. (CST).

How to apply:

1. Download and complete the media witness application available at: https://www.tn.gov/correction/statistics/executions/witnesses-to-an-execution.html.

2. Email the completed form to TDOC.Communications@tn.gov. The form must be received no later than 9:00 a.m. (CST) on Thursday, April 29, 2025.

3. Save a copy of your email as confirmation that your application has been submitted.

