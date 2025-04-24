Press Releases

04/24/2025

Attorney General Tong, East Hartford Mayor Martin Urge Passage of Legislation to Strengthen Enforcement Against Illegal Cannabis Sales

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong, East Hartford Mayor Connor S. Martin and East Hartford Assistant Police Chief Joshua Litwin held a press conference today to urge passage of legislation to strengthen state and local enforcement against illegal cannabis sales.

House Bill No. 7181, An Act Concerning Enforcement of the State’s Cannabis, Hemp and Tobacco Laws, would strengthen both civil and criminal laws regarding illegal cannabis sales. Among several provisions, the bill would make it a class E felony for a cannabis shop to sell synthetic cannabis or to sell cannabis and cannabis paraphernalia to anyone under the age of 21. The bill would incentivize municipalities in pursuing civil actions against bad actor retailers by enabling cities and towns to retain all civil penalties from illegal cannabis civil enforcement actions. Penalties are currently shared with the state. The bill would further create a new state Hemp and Cannabis Enforcement Taskforce to strengthen existing collaboration across state agencies and municipalities in cannabis enforcement actions.

Residents age 21 and over can legally possess and consume cannabis in Connecticut, but cannabis products may only be sold in the regulated market and must meet rigorous testing and packaging requirements. Despite those laws, illegal sale of high-THC cannabis products continues in Connecticut. In unannounced visits and raids, state and local law enforcement routinely find illegal cannabis products for sale, including untested and unsafe edibles, blunts and marijuana flower.

“Legal cannabis is not a free-for-all. If you are unlicensed, if you sell untested unregulated cannabis, if you sell to minors, you are breaking the law. This legislation gives state and local law enforcement new stronger mechanisms and incentives to hold bad actors accountable and to protect public safety,” said Attorney General Tong.

"I am happy to support legislation that preserves quality of life for East Hartford residents, and that includes enforcing legalized cannabis regulations, while also supporting local businesses that follow legal processes and procedures. This proposed legislation will provide more tools to support our local efforts to address unregulated practices,” said East Hartford Mayor Connor S. Martin.

“The goal of legalizing adult cannabis use was to establish a safe, regulated marketplace that protects consumers and supports legitimate businesses. Those who choose to operate outside of this legal framework undermine these efforts and should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are grateful to Attorney General Tong for his continued commitment to enforcing these laws and ensuring that the legal cannabis market has the opportunity to succeed,” said House Majority Leader Jason Rojas.



"Establishing a cannabis and hemp enforcement task force will enhance the regulation of these products among our youth," said Rep. Henry Genga. "I support House Bill 7181 because I believe it parallels existing laws that support and protect young people."

“Illegal cannabis sales on the black market pose a direct threat to public health. If people are going to use cannabis, our state provides safely grown and cultivated products that have been tested and verified, as compared to the potential for synthetic, unsafe or altered substances on the street – especially when those products could be accessed by underage users, worsening health impacts. I’m glad our state is focused on protecting the public and ensuring proper, responsible use of cannabis for those using the substance,” said Senator Saud Anwar.



