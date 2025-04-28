Industry Vet Carly Fliesher Joins Openforce as SVP of Enterprise Sales, Bringing Deep Expertise in Last Mile & eCommerce

Carly Fliescher

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Openforce , the leading software platform for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractor vendors, proudly announces the addition of Carly Fliesher to its expanding leadership team as Senior Vice President of Enterprise Sales. Known for helping contracting companies scale rapidly, maintain compliance, and reduce operational costs, Openforce delivers innovative solutions for every stage of the contractor lifecycle—from recruiting and onboarding to insuring, paying, and retaining. As the company continues its strategic growth, Fliesher’s appointment underscores Openforce’s commitment to delivering measurable client value through elite talent, industry expertise, and technological innovation.Fliesher brings over 13 years of experience in last-mile delivery and e-commerce, with a strong background in enterprise sales, strategic partnerships, and driver engagement. Her leadership roles at Delivery Drivers, Inc. (DDI)—a company later acquired by Walmart—and current work supporting the Spark Driver Platform at Walmart have given her a front-row seat to the evolving needs of the independent contractor ecosystem. As Technology Chair for the ECA (Express Carriers Association) since 2021, Fliesher has championed collaboration and innovation within the delivery space.“We’re thrilled to welcome Carly to the Openforce team,” said Wendy Greenland, CEO of Openforce. “Her energy, drive, and deep understanding of client-centric growth strategies align perfectly with our mission to empower companies and independent contractors alike. Carly is the kind of high-performance leader we intentionally seek out—people who raise the bar, challenge the status quo, and help us move the industry forward.”In her new role, Carly will focus on expanding partnership relations, driving sales, and enhancing engagement with current clients. She will drive the implementation of innovative solutions that reinforce Openforce’s position as a leader in third-party contracting—fostering a collaborative community where partners and clients can connect, share insights, and grow together.“I’m beyond excited to join Openforce,” said Fliesher. “Over the years, I’ve seen Openforce make incredible strides—from elevating independent contractor relations to attracting top-tier talent and rolling out impactful new features. This is a company that’s not just growing but growing with purpose. I’m honored to work and learn alongside such industry veterans, and to reconnect with familiar clients and colleagues as we continue driving success across the board.”“As Openforce continues to expand its footprint across the country, its growing team of elite members like Carly ensures the company remains well-positioned to continue leading the future of independent contractor management,” said Bill Chval, Chief Revenue Officer at Openforce.About OpenforceOpenforceis the leading compliance and workforce management software and payments processing platform for managing the commercial relationships between contracting companies, vendors who provide workforce labor, and independent contractors (ICs). Its cloud- based software is a vital tool that empowers contracting companies to operate with confidence by addressing compliance risks and lowering operational costs through AI-powered onboarding, insurance enablement, contracting, and settlement processing (including vendor invoicing and deduction management) technology. In addition, Openforce provides customized insurance solutions tailored to ICs and critical business tools that ICs need to manage their small businesses and increase their profits. Openforce also serves the Insurtech market with its innovative insurance policy administration software solution tailored to IC insureds that minimizes carrier losses and increases profits for insurers, brokers, and agents. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners . Learn more at www.oforce.com

