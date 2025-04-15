UGE Achieves Notice to Proceed Milestone for 1.3-Megawatt Rooftop Community Solar Project in Medford, New York

Medford Logistics Center

The project will produce enough clean energy to power roughly 200 homes each year.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UGE, a leader in commercial and community solar, announces that it has reached the ‘Notice to Proceed’ (NTP) milestone for its 1.3MW community solar project in Medford, New York. The NTP milestone indicates that financing for the project has closed and all necessary permits and interconnection agreements for the project are in place.The project will be built atop Medford Logistics Center, a 130,000 square-foot industrial center in the heart of Long Island, developed by UGE’s long-term partner Wildflower LTD. This will be UGE’s eighth rooftop solar project completed with Wildflower, with a seventh currently under construction.This is the second project for which UGE will leverage the Domestic Content Adder , an Investment Tax Credit introduced via the Inflation Reduction Act. Designed to strengthen the United States’ solar manufacturing industry, the Domestic Content Adder rewards solar developers for using domestically produced equipment in their projects. Eager to support a stronger domestic solar manufacturing industry, UGE established a Module Supply Agreement last year with Heliene, one of North America’s fastest growing solar manufacturers. For this and other projects under construction, UGE is utilizing U.S.-made solar modules from Heliene, inclusive of US-made cells.Each year, the Medford Logistics solar project will offset roughly 1,500 metric tons of Carbon Dioxide (CO2) equivalent, the amount produced by burning approximately 170,000 gallons of gasoline. It will produce enough electricity to power roughly 200 homes each year.As part of an ongoing partnership announced in November 2021 , wireless provider T-Mobile will serve as the project's anchor energy off-taker, supporting T-Mobile's commitment to power its business using 100% renewable energy.Having reached NTP, the Medford project will now enter deployment and construction, the final phase before commercial operation. Once complete, the projects will join UGE’s operating portfolio, which currently stands at 24MW. The Medford project is projected to complete construction and begin operating this fall.About UGEUGE develops, owns, and operates community and commercial solar & battery storage projects. Our distributed energy solutions provide cheaper, cleaner energy to businesses and households throughout the United States. With the backing of NOVA Infrastructure and leaning on more than a decade of experience across 500 megawatts of projects, we’re working daily to make renewable energy accessible and affordable for all. Visit us at www.ugei.com . For more information, contact UGE at info@ugei.com.About WildflowerWildflower creates innovative, sustainable and socially beneficial physical infrastructure in New York City by fusing design, entrepreneurship, and community engagement. Wildflower currently owns over 3 million square feet of real estate in the New York metro area.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.