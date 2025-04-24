Scribe Video Center Welcomes Yoruba Richen for a Three-Day Body of Work Series – Celebrating Black Women Activism

Film still from Yoruba Richen's "How It Feels To Be Free", screening on May 7, 2025 at Scribe Video Center Flyer for Scribe Video Center's Body of Work series with Yoruba Richen, May 7 - May 9, 2025 @ 7PM. $5/evening. Register at SCRIBE.ORG/RICHEN

Join Scribe Video Center (3908 Lancaster Avenue, Philadelphia) for a 3-day event from May 7 - May 9, 2025 with Peabody award- winning filmmaker, Yoruba Richen!

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scribe Video Center is pleased to present an extraordinary three-day event as part of the Spring 2025 Body of Work series. Scribe’s Body of Work series is a retrospective screening of films by filmmakers who have impacted the documentary filmmaking culture of the Philadelphia region. We are excited to welcome Yoruba Richen as the Body of Work artist for the Spring 2025 season. Richen will join Scribe for a 3-day event from May 7 - 9 which will include screenings and discussions surrounding three of her works: "How It Feels To Be Free", "The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks", and "The Cost of Inheritance".EVENT DETAILS:What: Yoruba Richen’s Body of WorkWhen: Wednesday, May 7 – Friday, May 9 @ 7:00 PMWhere: Scribe Video Center, 3908 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PATickets: $5 per evening, Register today at SCRIBE.ORG/RICHEN Yoruba Richen is a prolific Peabody award-winning documentary filmmaker whose body of work illuminates issues of race, space, and power and elevates the voices and stories that have historically been marginalized. Her films have been featured on multiple outlets, including Netflix, MSNBC, FX/Hulu, HBO, Peacock, and PBS. She is Founder of the production company, Promised Land Film, and is the Founding Director of the Documentary Program at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY.The Body of Work includes two evenings highlighting Yoruba’s films elevating Black women’s stories and a third evening of work that looks at race, the legacy of wealth accumulation and reparations.Wednesday, May 7: "How It Feels To Be Free" (USA, 2021, 113 minutes) – The untold stories of six Black women entertainers – Lena Horne, Abbey Lincoln, Nina Simone, Diahann Carroll, Cicely Tyson and Pam Grier – who challenged the industry, transforming themselves and the audience.Thursday, May 8: "The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks" (USA, 2022, 101 minutes) – The first feature length documentary about the iconic activist, exploring far beyond what history books tell us.Friday, May 9: "The Cost of Inheritance" (USA, 2024, 60 minutes) – A look into the complex issue of reparations in the United States and a personal approach to understanding our history, systemic injustices, and inequities.Space is limited - learn more and reserve your spot today: SCRIBE.ORG/RICHEN. Let’s come together for an unforgettable series of films, conversation, and community. See you there!###About Scribe Video CenterFounded in 1982, Scribe Video Center is a Philadelphia-based non-profit organization dedicated to using video and audio for artistic expression and tools for social change. We offer workshops, screenings, and community production programs that empower storytellers to share their unique perspectives. Register for an event and discover more at SCRIBE.ORG and follow us on socials @SCRIBEVIDEOCENTER to stay connected.

