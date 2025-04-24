Team Recovery Cuts Ribbon on 75‑Bed Detox, Residential Center in Toledo

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Recovery today celebrated the grand opening of its 75‑bed Detox and Residential Facility, a state‑of‑the‑art center that expands critical treatment options for people affected by substance use disorder and co‑occurring mental health conditions.During a morning ceremony attended by community leaders, health professionals and elected officials, speakers hailed the facility as a turning point in northwest Ohio’s response to addiction. The center completes Team Recovery’s full continuum of care, joining its outpatient services and Ohio Recovery Housing–certified transitional homes to guide clients from medically supervised detox through long‑term recovery support.“By opening these doors, we are opening new futures,” Team Recovery Chief Integration Officer Savannah Rayford told the crowd while thanking partners and supporters. “Together we are breaking stigma, fostering hope and ensuring dignity in care.”Matt Bell, Team Recovery co‑founder, traced the organization’s growth across Ohio and underscored its commitment to access. The facility accepts all Ohio Medicaid plans, private pay and is finalizing contracts with commercial and Medicare insurers. Staff assist eligible clients with Medicaid enrollment so cost never blocks entry to care.Local business leaders echoed the center’s economic and social importance. Jeff Lonsbrough of the Toledo Regional Chamber of Commerce and Ken Wines of the Sylvania Chamber highlighted workforce readiness gains and community stability that come with expanded treatment capacity.Lucas County Commissioner Lisa Sobecki presented a proclamation honoring Team Recovery’s leadership in harm reduction and life‑saving services, while Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz pledged the city’s continued partnership in addressing addiction and mental health challenges.Although overdose deaths in Ohio fell 37 percent in the third quarter of 2024, demand for quality treatment remains high. Team Recovery now serves urban and rural communities statewide, including top referrals tracing back to Lucas, Wood, Cuyahoga, Williams, Allen, Franklin and Lorain counties, connecting residents to much needed evidence‑based care.Key features of the new facility include:• Medically supervised detox with 24 hour nursing and physician oversight• Residential treatment delivered by licensed clinicians, case managers and certified peer supporters• Individualized recovery plans that integrate mental health therapy, family engagement and aftercare coordination• Client centered design shaped by people with lived experience, promoting comfort, safety and dignityFor more information, please visit theteamrecovery.org Tours and interviews will be available immediately following the Ribbon Cutting. For more information, please visit theteamrecovery.org.About Team RecoveryTeam Recovery is a compassionate and innovative organization founded in 2015 by Matt Bell, a visionary leader who brings a unique perspective to the fight against addiction and mental health disorders. Drawing from his personal journey of overcoming addiction, Matt is deeply committed to providing high-quality care to individuals seeking support in their own recovery process. Team Recovery's mission is to improve the overall health and well-being of individuals affected by addiction and/or mental health disorders.At Team Recovery, we recognize that addiction and mental health challenges affect not only individuals but also their families and communities. That's why our holistic, client-centered approach is designed to address the physical, emotional, and mental aspects of recovery. Our team of dedicated professionals works collaboratively with each client to create a personalized treatment plan tailored to their specific needs and goals, supporting them to lead healthier, happier lives.Team Recovery goes beyond traditional treatment methods, focusing on sustainable recovery, mental wellness, and long-term success through an innovative approach. Whether it's through therapy, counseling, community support, or addressing stable housing needs we are committed to helping individuals break free from the cycle of addiction and mental health struggles.With a steadfast commitment to making a real difference, Team Recovery stands out as a beacon of hope for individuals who want to transform their lives and build a brighter future. For more information, please visit theteamrecovery.org.Tagline: "A New Approach to an Old Problem: We Care for People."Contacts:Executive AssistanceAutumn Duquetteautumn.duquette@theteamrecovery.org419-416-3353

