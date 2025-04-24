Submit Release
Blood Works Book Now an International Bestseller

An image of the book as paperback and sneak peak of chapters on tablets and phones

Blood Works currently available in Spanish & English

Milestone Confirmed by World’s Largest Bookseller and Global Distributor; All Proceeds Support Multilingual Access for Broader Health Equity

Blood Works helps both medical professionals and the public to communicate on blood health.”
— Dr Kevin Trentino
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blood Works: An Owner’s Guide, the collaborative book empowering people to understand and protect their blood health, has officially been awarded as an international bestseller, —confirmed by Amazon, the world’s largest bookseller and global distributor.

The recognition marks a milestone for the team behind the book, which includes 48 contributing authors from around the world who donated their research and was brought together by Dr Aryeh Shander, Dr Irwin Gross, and Dr. Shannon Farmer. Blood Works was created as a practical, patient-focused tool to help both medical professionals and patients bridge their understanding and communication on the vital topic of their blood health.

The news was welcomed by the publishing team and all the support who donated their time, resources and expertise to launch the 3 year project. The book was philanthropically funded, with all production and publishing costs were generously donated. The authors, publishers and sponsors continue to ensure that proceeds from sales are dedicated into making the content accessible in multiple languages.

A spokesperson for World Anemia Awareness commented, “This recognition reflects the generosity and shared purpose behind Blood Works. It was truly a labour of love—built by experts who gave their time freely and supported by donors who believed in its purpose. With English and Spanish editions already available, they are focused on getting the message to a global community. Our 70 million blood health community wanting credible information have expressed their love for the book and many view it as their principal communication tool. We continue to see the work being done in reaching underserved communities where blood health education is urgently needed.”

Widely praised for its clarity and practical advice, Blood Works addresses topics including anemia, iron deficiency, and the importance of preserving one’s own blood. It continues to be a go to training resource among health professionals, patient advocates, and the public, offering the latest guidance on managing anemia, iron deficiency, and overall blood wellness in a way that is both evidence-based and easy to understand.

Dr. Kevin Trentino, a contributing author to Blood Works, noted: "The recent WHO guidance on implementing patient blood management is a call to action for health care systems, but action must also happen at the community level. Blood Works helps both medical professionals and the public to communicate on blood health empowering patient advocacy and improving the standards of medical care.”

To view the WHO’s 2024 Guidance on implementing patient blood management to improve global blood health status, visit: https://iris.who.int/handle/10665/380784

For more information about Blood Works: An Owner’s Guide, including available translations and bulk-order options, visit: https://www.bloodworksbook.com

