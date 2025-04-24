Sword Group: Q1 2025 Sword achieves its Double-Digit Growth Target despite the current Geopolitical Context: +11.8% (i)

KEY FIGURES

Consolidated revenue for the 1st quarter of 2025 is €85.5m, an increase of +11.8% on a like-for-like basis compared with the first quarter of 2024.

Profitability (EBITDA margin) is 12.0%, or €10.3m.



Q1 2025 ACCOUNTS

Q1 | non audited figures

€m 2025 2024 Organic Growth (i) Revenue 85.5 75.8 +11.8% EBITDA 10.3 9.1 - EBITDA Margin 12.0% 12.0% -

(i) on a like-for-like basis



ANALYSIS

Revenue shows double-digit growth, in line with budget forecasts.

Profitability remains stable, as expected, while a number of ambitious projects are currently under review. Such projects could enable us to outperform over the next few years.

The backlog remains solid and continues to support our expectations.

Our external growth strategy is continuing, with a focus on micro-acquisitions that will strengthen our expertise, particularly in Artificial Intelligence and Cybersecurity.

In this regard, Sword finalised the acquisition of iDelta on 7 April, and several other targets are currently being evaluated.



OUTLOOK

The Group confirms its 2028 Business Plan.

Dividend

€2.0 gross per shre

Ex-date: April 30, 2025

Record Date: May 2, 2025

Payment: May 5, 2025

Pending approval at the Annual General Meeting on April 28.

Agenda

28/04/25: 2024 Annual Shareholders Meeting

24/07/25: Publication of Q2 2025 Revenue

Sword Group

Sword has 3,500+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.





