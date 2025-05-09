N2OFF via Solterra Expands European Footprint with Entry into Fourth Project – a Battery Storage Venture in Poland

N2OFF to take part in financing a 35MW/140MWh planned Battery Energy Storage System project in Poland

Neve Yarak, Israel, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N2OFF, Inc.(NASDAQ: NITO) (FSE:80W) (“N2OFF” and the “Company”), a clean tech company engaged in sustainable solutions for energy and innovation for agri- tech, announced Solterra’s entry into the Polish renewable energy market by participating in the financing of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project in Poland.

The project, currently planned at 35MW/140MWh, represents a significant step in expanding Solterra’s large-scale energy storage solutions in the region. N2OFF, along with other lenders, will assist with financing an initial payment under a signed grid connection agreement. Future development plans include applying for an increase in capacity to more than 100MW/400MWh.

This is Solterra’s fourth BESS development project and Solterra is engaged in additional later stages projects in Germany and Italy.

N2OFF is one of four parties providing financing under a structured agreement, with the funds currently expected to be repaid upon the sale of the project within a period of up to 30 months. In addition to the return of principal, each lender will be entitled to a portion of the net profits based on their participation. N2OFF’s share is 15% of the net profit realized from the transaction.

“This entry into Poland aligns with our strategy to expand into high-potential renewable energy project in different markets,” said David Palach, CEO of N2OFF. “Grid-scale energy storage is essential for enabling a stable, low-carbon energy future, and we are proud to support the early-stage development of such infrastructure.”

About N2OFF, Inc:

N2OFF, Inc. (formerly known as Save Foods, Inc.) is a clean tech company engaged in sustainable solutions for energy and innovation for agri- tech. Through its operational activities it delivers integrated solutions for sustainable energy, greenhouse gas emissions reduction and safety, quality solutions for the agri- tech market. N2OFF recently entered the solar PV market and will provide funding to Solterra Renewable Energy Ltd. for the current project in the total Capacity of 111 MWp, as well as potential future projects. Save Foods Ltd., N2OFF's majority-owned Israeli subsidiary, focuses on post-harvest treatments in fruit and vegetables to control and prevent pathogen contamination. For more information on Save Foods Ltd. and NTWO OFF Ltd. visit our website: www.n2off.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on our current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties including the success of our collaboration with Solterra, entry into future projects, our ability to successfully enter the solar PV sector, the profitability of such industry, and the potential added value of the increased capacity. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including market conditions as well as those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in N2OFF’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. We are not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

