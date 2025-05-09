Research Capital Corporation Welcomes Jean-Paul Bachellerie to Its Executive Team

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Capital Corporation (“RCC”), one of Canada’s largest independent, fully integrated, employee-owned investment dealers, is pleased to announce that Jean-Paul (“J-P”) Bachellerie has joined the firm as a Director and Member of RCC’s Executive Committee. In his initial role as Executive Vice President, he will be responsible for the management and further growth of RCC’s western business operations.

Mr. Bachellerie, CPA, was previously CEO and Chair of PI Financial Corp., where he was employed in various roles over the past 29 years, having responsibility for all aspects of that firm’s operations. Over the past 35 years, he has had extensive securities industry experience and served on numerous industry committees and councils, including having served on the Board of Directors of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) from 2013 to 2022. Since 2014, he has also sat on the combined Board of the Canadian Depository for Securities (CDS) and Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation (CDCC).

“I am very pleased and excited to be working with J-P. I have known him for many years and am confident that his knowledge and experience in our industry will be a great asset to our firm. His sense of fairness and balance in dealing with others will also be a great fit with the culture of our employee-owned company,” said Geoffrey Whitlam, President of RCC.

About Research Capital Corporation

Research Capital Corporation is one of Canada’s largest and oldest independent, fully integrated, employee-owned investment dealers, offering private client and equity capital markets services. Founded in 1921, RCC is a member of all Canadian stock exchanges and serves its clients from several major cities across Canada.

