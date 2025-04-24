- Workforce Services Hosts Apprenticeship Job Fair Apr. 30

SALT LAKE CITY (Apr. 24, 2024) – To celebrate National Apprenticeship Day, the Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting an Apprenticeship Job Fair on Wednesday, Apr. 30 at the Karen Gail Miller Conference Center at Salt Lake Community College in Sandy. Job seekers, educators, parents and youth interested in learning more about apprenticeships can meet with Utah employers and apprenticeship sponsors and explore careers.

“It’s exciting to see apprenticeships expanded into more industries and offering more occupations than ever before in Utah,” said Scott Romney, Utah Commissioner of Apprenticeship Programs. “Whether you’re just starting your career or looking to make a change, apprenticeships let you gain a postsecondary education with little or no debt.”

Apprenticeships are one of the many pathways that lead to a successful career. They combine on-the-job training with related classroom instruction, giving apprentices practical experience. Apprentices receive incremental wage increases and a portable, national or industry-recognized credential, certificate or degree.

There are currently more than 4,800 apprentices and over 290 registered programs in Utah.

“Apprenticeships are a great alternative to traditional college education. It’s exciting to see them being added in more industries such as healthcare, technology and education,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director. "We encourage all job seekers, educators and parents interested in learning more about apprenticeships to attend the fair, where you can explore the opportunities available."

In Utah, job seekers can find apprenticeship opportunities in areas including automotive, construction, information technology, manufacturing, transportation, healthcare, education and more. To learn more visit apprenticeship.utah.gov.

National Apprenticeship Day Events in Utah

April 30:

Apprenticeship Job Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Karen Gail Miller Conference Center, Salt Lake Community College, 9750 S. 300 W., Sandy, Utah 84070. Parking is free.

Apprenticeship in Healthcare Webinar (for healthcare employers), 10 a.m., Register here.

Learn more about apprenticeships at apprenticeship.utah.gov.

