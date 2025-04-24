Application period for fall 2025 swan controlled hunt opens May 1
The application period is May 1 through June 5 for the fall 2025 swan controlled hunt in the Panhandle Region. Successful controlled hunt applicants will be notified by July 10.
Hunters with a valid 2025 Idaho hunting license may apply for controlled hunts online with a credit card at gooutdoorsidaho.com, at any Fish and Game office or license vendor, or by calling 1-800-554-8685. (Note, there is an additional fee for online and phone orders.)
A total of 50 swan controlled hunt tags have been annually available since 2021, and this incredible hunting opportunity is only limited to Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, and Kootenai counties.
The daily and season bag limit is one swan; any hunter killing a swan must, within three days of the date of kill, present the swan carcass (for measurement and identification) to a conservation officer, regional office, or check station, and complete the relevant harvest report.
Hunting Requirements:
- Controlled Hunt Tag – REQUIRED
- Migratory Bird (HIP) Permit – REQUIRED
- Federal Migratory Bird (Duck) Stamp – REQUIRED
- Shotgun capable of carrying no more than three shells – REQUIRED
- Nontoxic Shot – REQUIRED
- Shot Size: No person shall take swans while in possession of shot larger than two tenths (0.2 inches) in diameter (size T)
For more information, see the Swan Hunting webpage.
