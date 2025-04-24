Dr Margrit Schwarz - Novus Diagnostics Novus Diagnostics logo

Novus Diagnostics Appoints Margrit Schwarz to expanded Board of Directors to help accelerate commercialisation of rapid sepsis diagnostic platform

I am pleased to join Novus Diagnostics at this exciting stage in its development. Rapid and reliable diagnostics play a critical role in improving patient outcomes” — Dr Margrit Schwarz

DUBLIN, IRELAND, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novus Diagnostics , an innovator in the field of rapid point-of-care diagnostics, announces the appointment of Dr. Margrit Schwarz, PhD MBA, to its Board of Directors, representing the €3.5B EIC Fund . Dr. Schwarz is an experienced executive, entrepreneur, and board director with more than 25 years of strategic and scientific leadership in the biopharmaceutical and life sciences industries.She has held senior leadership roles at Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Amgen, where she contributed to the development of innovative therapies, including the anti-PCSK9 therapeutic antibody Repatha, which launched commercially in 2015. In addition to serving on the boards of Altamira Therapeutics, EvlaBio AG, and Immunethep, she collaborates with leading venture capital funds on new company formation within the life sciences sector.Novus Diagnostics is focused on advancing rapid and accurate diagnostic solutions, particularly in the field of infectious disease detection. The company’s SepTec™ technology, which enables near real-time diagnosis of bloodstream infection in potential cases of sepsis, provides critical information to clinicians within 15 minutes. The addition of Dr. Schwarz to the Board strengthens the company’s strategic vision as it continues to refine its technology and expand its impact.Speaking about her appointment, Dr. Schwarz commented: "I am pleased to join Novus Diagnostics at this exciting stage in its development. Rapid and reliable diagnostics play a critical role in improving patient outcomes, and I look forward to contributing to the company’s mission."Novus Diagnostics CEO, Dr. Keith O’Neill , welcomed Dr. Schwarz to the Board saying “We look forward to leveraging Margrit’s extensive expertise in biopharmaceutical development and business strategy to accelerate our growth in the years ahead”.About Novus Diagnostics Novus Diagnostics is a Dublin-based medical diagnostics company specializing in point-of-care testing for infectious diseases. Using patented microfluidic electrochemical sensors, Novus Diagnostics will redefine how clinicians detect and treat life-threatening infections by providing faster and more actionable diagnostic results.For more information, visit Novus Diagnostics or contact info@novus-dx.com.

