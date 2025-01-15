Novus Diagnostics Secures €4.6M in Equity Financing to Revolutionize Rapid Point-of-Care Diagnostics

Novus Diagnostics CEO Keith O'Neill speaking at the 2024 American Irish Innovation Summit in Dublin

Investment will accelerate the development of Novus' rapid point of care diagnostic technology and their groundbreaking 15 minute point of care sepsis test

We are thrilled to have the support of our new partners in this financing round. This investment empowers us to push the boundaries of our innovative technology and, ultimately, save a lot of lives.” — Dr Keith O'Neill

DUBLIN, IRELAND, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novus Diagnostics Secures €4.6M in Equity Financing to Revolutionize Rapid Point-of-Care DiagnosticsNovus Diagnostics, a pioneering medical technology company, proudly announces the successful closing of a €4.6M equity financing round. Spearheaded by BVP Investments, Trinity Biotech, and Irrus Investments, this funding will accelerate the development of Novus' cutting-edge rapid point-of-care diagnostic technology platform.Novus Diagnostics' flagship product, SepTec , is set to transform the sepsis diagnosis landscape. This groundbreaking tool can diagnose and classify bloodstream infections in a lightning-fast 15 minutes, targeting a market that impacts millions globally and remains a leading cause of hospital fatalities."We are thrilled to have the support of Trinity Biotech, BVP Investments, and Irrus Investments in this financing round," said Dr. Keith O’Neill, CEO of Novus Diagnostics. "Their investment empowers us to push the boundaries of our innovative technology, bringing it to market faster and ultimately saving countless lives."Sepsis is a life-threatening condition that requires prompt and accurate diagnosis for effective treatment. With SepTec, healthcare professionals will have access to a rapid and reliable diagnostic tool that can significantly improve patient outcomes. The funding from this equity financing round will enable Novus Diagnostics to continue its mission of revolutionizing the way sepsis is diagnosed and treated."We are excited to be a part of Novus Diagnostics' journey and to support the development of their innovative technology," said Elliott Griffin, Managing Director at BVP Investments. "We believe that SepTec has the potential to make a significant impact in the healthcare industry and we are proud to be a part of this important investment."The new investors in this round join existing investors: EIC Fund, Grimpeur Holdings, Dublin City University and Enterprise Ireland; all united in their commitment to Novus Diagnostics' vision.Novus Diagnostics is dedicated to transforming patient care and revolutionizing sepsis diagnosis. With this robust financial backing, the company is poised to bring its revolutionary technology to market, making a profound difference in patients' lives worldwide.For more information about Novus Diagnostics and its groundbreaking technology, please visit https://www.novus-dx.com

