OEM Director Visits Douglas County to Support Local Flood Recovery Efforts

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) Director Erin McMahon visited Douglas County on Monday, April 21, to meet with local leaders, assess disaster-impacted areas, and support recovery efforts across the region. Director McMahon engaged with city officials, emergency managers, and long-term recovery partners in Myrtle Creek, Roseburg, and Drain.

“Seeing these communities firsthand and hearing directly from local leaders underscores the importance of coordinated, sustained recovery support,” said Director McMahon. “OEM is committed to working alongside Douglas County and our state and federal partners to strengthen resilience and help communities recover from recent disasters.”

The day began with a briefing at the Douglas County Emergency Management Building in Roseburg before traveling to Myrtle Creek for a meeting with City Manager Lonnie Rainville, Public Works Director Scott Adams, and Glide Revitalization Recovery Lead Kendall Melvin. Local officials discussed current recovery priorities and conducted site visits to observe ongoing challenges.

Throughout the day, the OEM team toured several key sites including:

Garden Valley, Hubbard Creek, and Tyee Road, where landslides have disrupted access and infrastructure.

A major sinkhole location managed by the Roseburg Urban Sanitary Authority.

Residential areas in Sutherlin and Drain, highlighting local priorities for resilience and mitigation planning.

OEM continues to support local jurisdictions in navigating recovery resources, assessing damage, and identifying mitigation strategies. The agency is coordinating with the Oregon Department of Human Services, FEMA, and community partners to advocate for impacted Oregonians to access the assistance they need.

OEM’s Southwest Regional Coordinator Heather De La Rosa participated in the daylong tour. For more information on OEM’s recovery efforts, visit www.oregon.gov/OEM.



# # #

It is the mission of Oregon Emergency Management to proactively develop emergency response, risk reduction and disaster recovery programs to better serve Oregonians during times of disaster. OEM prioritizes an equitable and inclusive culture of preparedness that empowers all Oregonians to thrive in times in crisis. The agency leads collaborative statewide efforts, inclusive of all partners and the communities we serve, to ensure the capability to get help in an emergency and to protect, mitigate, prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies or disasters. For more information about the OEM, visit oregon.gov/oem.

You can get this document in other languages, large print, braille, or a format you prefer. For assistance, email OEM_PublicInfo@oem.oregon.gov. We accept all relay calls, or you can dial 711.