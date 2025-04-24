National Corporate Housing is a Platinum Level Founding Member of Corporate Housing Providers Association’s Carbon Calculator

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Corporate Housing is proud to announce its role as a Platinum Founding Member of Corporate Housing Provider Association’s Carbon Calculator, an innovative tool designed to help members of the corporate housing industry track and reduce its environmental impact. In its first iteration, the calculator will generate a detailed greenhouse gas emissions analysis based on energy usage within the unit—empowering operators to better manage the energy they can directly control. Corporate Housing Provider Association will also provide training to members on using the calculator and storing data for seamless client reporting, helping the industry take meaningful steps toward sustainability.

At National Corporate Housing, sustainability is woven into the fabric of our operations. We are deeply committed to preserving the planet for future generations by embracing eco-friendly practices and continuously seeking innovative solutions to reduce our environmental footprint. Our efforts go beyond business strategies—they reflect our core values and our love for the Earth. We are proud to be part of a movement within the industry that prioritizes the health of the planet and the well-being of all who inhabit it.

"We are incredibly proud to be a Platinum Founding Member of the Corporate Housing Provider Association Carbon Calculator," said Tom Atchison, CEO of National Corporate Housing. "At National Corporate Housing, sustainability has always been at the heart of our mission, and being part of an initiative that empowers our industry to make a meaningful impact on the environment is something we deeply value. We believe that every small step we take toward sustainability adds up, and we’re excited to continue leading the way in creating a greener future for our planet."

National Corporate Housing remains dedicated to sustainability, and as a Platinum Founding Member of the Corporate Housing Provider Association Carbon Calculator, we are excited to help lead the industry toward a greener future while delivering exceptional service to our guests and clients.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Peggy Smith, Chief Innovation Officer, Marketing

(720) 392-3990 | psmith@nationalcorporatehousing.com

About National Corporate Housing: At National, we turn complex temporary housing challenges into seamless solutions. As a global leader in customized corporate housing since 1999, we provide personalized, 360-degree services that ensure your employees feel at home, wherever they are in the world. With our extensive network and local expertise, we make the unfamiliar comfortable, delivering exceptional experiences that transform clients into lifelong partners.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8717bbd-9df8-4afe-bc2a-eaaba3cc2622

2025 National Corporate Housing Leadership and Sales Conference The National Corporate Housing Leadership and Sales team at the annual conference in San Antonio.

