Life Science Analytics Market Size Worth USD 24,960 Mn by 2034, Rising Investments in Personalized Medicine and Precision Healthcare

The global life science analytics market size is predicted to increase from USD 11,980 million in 2025 and is anticipated to be worth around USD 24,960 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2025 to 2034.

Ottawa, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Statifacts, the global life science analytics market size was evaluated at USD 11,040 million in 2024 and is estimated to attain USD 24,960 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. The life science analytics market growth is driven by increased technological advancements in analytical solutions, rising use of analytics in the life science industry, and increased demand for personalized medicines.

Market Overview

Life science analytics include the use of data to enhance the way of research, development, manufacturing, and bringing new products to the market. This technology helps life science organizations transform their data into information that can be used to accelerate research and enhance clinical decision-making.

The life science analytics market refers to the production, distribution, and use of life science analytics data, which includes life science companies using their data from research, clinical trials, sales details, production lines, and customers to drive progress. Additionally, it can help in accelerating discovery, identifying potential drug interactions or emerging trends, and sifting through millions of scientific publications.

Data analytics help us to make sense of the past and to predict future trends and behaviors. It can effectively transform, analyze, and report on clinical trial data. Develop new therapies faster by giving everyone access to powerful pharma analytics.

In January 2025, the launch of DRG Fusion, an innovative platform to support commercial analytics in life sciences products powered by real-world data, was announced by a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, Clarivate PLC.



Life Science Analytics Market Key Highlights

North America has with the biggest market share of 52.14% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By type, the descriptive analytics segment has held the major revenue share of 37.1% in 2024.

By type, the predictive analytics segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR over the projected period 2025 to 2034.

By component, the services segment recorded more than 56.1% of revenue share in 2024.

By component, the software segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period.

By delivery model, the on-premises model segment captured a significant portion of the life science analytics market in 2024.

By application type, the sales & marketing segment registered the maximum market share of 31.5% in 2024.

By application type, the research & development segment is predicted to grow with the fastest CAGR in the market from 2025 to 2034.

By end-users type, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the life science analytics market share of 47.1% in 2024.

By end-users type, the medical device companies segment is observed to grow at a notable rate during the forecast period.



Major key Trends in Life Science Analytics Market:

Rising use of analytics in the life science industry: In clinical trials, data analytics can help pharmaceutical companies to speed up drug approval, identify patient cohorts, and reduce trial costs. By using data analytics, life science companies can drive industry efficiencies, enhance patient outcomes, and improve R&D.





In clinical trials, data analytics can help pharmaceutical companies to speed up drug approval, identify patient cohorts, and reduce trial costs. By using data analytics, life science companies can drive industry efficiencies, enhance patient outcomes, and improve R&D. Rising demand for personalized medicines: Innovative analytical tools enable researchers to discover hidden patterns in critical biological systems. This capability improves scientific discovery, making it easier to develop new treatments, and opens up new approaches for personalized medicines.



Limitations & Challenges in the Life Science Analytics Market:

Data privacy and theft issues: Risk of gaps in privacy settings that allow individuals' digital privacy to be compromised. Difficulty in assessing the advantages of using data versus the cost of protecting it.

High investment costs: Collecting and analyzing a high amount of data, which increases the risk of cyberattacks, unauthorized access, and data leaks.

Development of Life Science Analytics Platforms: Market’s Largest Potential

Data analytics in the life sciences streamlines the process by enhancing reliability and speed, improving workflows, detecting patterns, and automating validation. Another benefit is more accurate patient selection. Analytics helps in pharma and life sciences to unlock real-time insights, enhance decision making, and improve processes. Improved analytics boosts the life sciences industry from clinical trials and personalized medicines to predicting virus evolution.

In October 2024, an AI-based cloud platform, Oracle Analytics Intelligence for Life Sciences, was launched by Oracle that unifies diverse data sets for streamlined insight generation in healthcare research.



Regional Analysis

North America held the Dominant Position: Technological Advancement to Support Growth

North America held the largest share of the life science analytics market in 2024. Advancements in technology, the increasing prevalence of chronic conditions, and the rising adoption of analytics in many applications are driving the growth of the market in North America.

Major Factors for the Market’s Expansion in North America

In January 2025, approval to receive over $1.1 million over 3 years in funding from PacifiCan to deliver on its Life Sciences Growth Catalyst Project was announced by a non-government, non-profit organization that works to advance British Columbia’s life sciences sector, Life Sciences BC (LSBC).

In August 2024, the launch of out of stealth with $11.3 million in seed funding was announced by a provider of gen-AI-based data analytics software, Reliant AI. Reliant AI has offices in Berlin, Germany, and Montreal, Canada, and has raised USD $13.5M in total funding from investors, including an AI pioneer, Yoshua Bengio, Amit Agarwal, Mike Volpi, Inovia Capital, and Tola Capital.

What Expect From Asian Countries till 2034?

Asia Pacific is projected to host the fastest-growing market in the coming years. Healthcare government bodies and financing organizations are using data analytics in the prevention of fraud and claims management, and the healthcare industry and life science organizations are rapidly adopting big data analytics and innovative data mining techniques, driving the growth of the life science analytics market in Asia Pacific.

Top Asian Countries for Life Science Analytics

India: In March 2025, the four digital solutions that strengthen its portfolio and also position the company at the forefront of the Pharma 4.0 revolution were launched by Caliber. These advancements use next-generation technologies and AI technologies, reinforcing Caliber’s commitment towards preparing the life sciences industry for the future with enhanced compliance and holistic digital enablement. CaliberLIMS, Caliber’s flagship product, set a precedent as the first 100% paperless lab in India and created various labs worldwide.

Japan: In January 2025, the Massachusetts-based investment company, Bain Capital was accelerated its investment in the life sciences and real estate sectors in Japan this year, Masa Suekane, Partner, Bain Capital, told Merger market.

Life Science Analytics Market Scope

Report Attribute Key Statistics Market Size in 2025 USD 11,980 Million Market Size by 2034 USD 24,960 Million Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 8.5% Largest Market North America Fastest Growing Market Asia Pacific Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By Type, By Component Type, By Delivery Model, Application Type, End Users Type, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Type Insights

The descriptive analytics segment underwent notable growth in the life science analytics market in 2024. Descriptive analytics focuses on summarizing and interpreting historical data to provide insights into past events, patterns, and trends. It is a type of data analytics that looks at past data to give an account of what has happened.

The predictive analytics segment will gain a significant share of the market over the studied period of 2025 to 2034. Predictive analytics is a branch of advanced analytics that makes predictions about future outcomes using historical data combined with machine learning, data mining techniques, and statistical modeling.

Component Type Insights

The services segment enjoyed a prominent position in the life science analytics market in 2024. These services have many advantages, including enhanced patient safety, cost savings, improved decision making, reduced medical errors, and patient-centric care. Service providers are at the forefront of delivering analytics solutions that drive efficiency and innovation across the healthcare and life sciences sectors.

The software segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. Software technologies used in life sciences that analyze and manage biological data, crucial for molecular biology and genomics.

Delivery Model Insights

The on-premises model segment captured a significant portion of the life science analytics market in 2024. On-premises life science analytics, companies can ensure regulatory compliance, improve operations, enhance patient outcomes, and accelerate drug development.

The on-demand model segment is projected to expand rapidly in the market in the coming years. On-demand models in the life science analytics market reduce maintenance responsibility and capital investments.

Application Type Insights

The sales & marketing segment maintained a leading position in the life science analytics market in 2024. Data analytics play an important role in sales and marketing operations in the life sciences sector. By using insights from customer data, companies can adapt their marketing strategies to improve engagement and better meet customer needs.

The research & development segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Innovations and technologies, like blockchain, data analytics, and real-world evidence, are helping companies to enhance life sciences R&D productivity.

End-Users Type Insights

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment dominated the life science analytics market. The life science industry is the general grouping of fields that work better the lives of organisms. These fields include a limitless number of sectors, biomedical technology, medical device technology, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals sectors that support the development and manufacturing efforts in this field.

The medical device companies segment is set to experience the fastest rate of market growth from 2025 to 2034. Medical devices are technologies that interact with the human body to enhance patient health. Medical devices can function inside the body, like implanted pacemakers, or outside the body, like wearable sensors.

Life Science Analytics Market Top Companies:

SAS Institute Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Accenture

IBM Corporation

Cognizant, SCIO Health Analytics

IQVIA

Wipro

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Cerner Corporation

MaxisIT

Optum

Microsoft

Infosys Limited

Cotiviti

Others



Recent Breakthroughs in the Global Life Science Analytics Market:

In March 2025, a new platform, Medicines Oracle, was developed by LCP Health Analytics. By using AI technology, this tool allows users to track NHS medicines usage across all NHS hospitals and GP practices, map these against health metrics, and dig deep into understanding variation in medicines use.

In December 2024, $1 million in pre-seed funding to improve its AI infrastructure and expand operations into Ghana and Kenya was raised by a healthcare data analytics company, PBR Life Sciences.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Descriptive Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Discovery Analytics



By Component Type

Services

Software

By Delivery Model

On-premise model

On-demand model

By Application Type

Research & Development

Preclinical Trials

Clinical Trials

Sales & Marketing

Regulatory Compliance

Supply Chain Optimization

Pharmacovigilance



By End Users Type

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

Research Centers

Third-party Administrators



By Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



