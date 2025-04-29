Elevate Venture Group Opens Cape Town Hub to Power Global Content Marketing at Scale

NEW YORK and CAPE TOWN, South Africa, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elevate Venture Group (EVG), the growth-focused content marketing agency known for its proprietary Pod Process and performance-driven approach, today announces the opening of its Cape Town office—its largest offshore hub to date. The expansion marks a strategic move to deepen its capabilities across asset production, development, and creative operations in support of a rapidly growing global client base.

With deep roots in fintech and retail, EVG selected Cape Town for its unique convergence of western consumer fluency, top-tier creative talent, and a surging innovation ecosystem. As a city that blends global cultural insight with local ingenuity, Cape Town offers exactly what EVG looks for in an offshore center: inspired design, cutting-edge technology skills, and a team passionate about building what’s next in marketing.

"Cape Town gives us that rare creative-meets-technical talent pool," said Mark Crawford, Founder of EVG. "Our clients demand smart, scalable marketing systems. With Cape Town, we’re not just scaling—we’re evolving our model to better meet those demands with excellence and efficiency."

A Scalable Hub for Systematized Marketing That Performs

The Cape Town office will serve as a centralized operation hub for EVG’s high-volume creative and development work, consolidating project management, asset production, design, and front-end dev under one roof. The result? Faster timelines, better cross-functional collaboration, and the ability to turn cost centers into performance powerhouses.

While EVG will continue to work closely with its talented teams in the Philippines, India, and Mexico—and maintain its US-based strategy and client services—the Cape Town expansion is a bold step toward streamlined global delivery. By leveraging time zones, shared systems, and a unified operating culture, the agency anticipates increased output and even higher-quality execution across all service lines.

Joining the founding team in Cape Town are five seasoned professionals in development, brand voice, marketing strategy, operations, and creative—all aligned under EVG’s relentless pursuit of innovation, accountability, and scale.

From White Label to Global Name

Originally launched as a white-label agency powering growth for dozens of marketing firms behind the scenes, EVG only began offering direct-to-client services in July 2024. In less than a year, its EVG360 product—designed to systematize end-to-end marketing for growing brands—has driven measurable results across healthcare, fintech, retail, and service industries.

Whether supporting early-stage startups, lean in-house teams, or scaling enterprises, EVG remains a go-to partner for businesses that want marketing systems, not just campaigns.

Championing the Global Workforce of the Future

EVG has long embraced a distributed model that blends US-based strategy with offshore execution. This hybrid approach allows the agency to deliver unmatched ROI and speed-to-market for its clients. The Cape Town hub deepens this vision by creating a single point of alignment for creativity, development, and delivery.

"We’re not chasing cheap labor; we’re cultivating exceptional talent," said Crawford. "Cape Town is an investment in quality, culture, and long-term value—not just for EVG, but for the brands we serve."

As EVG continues its expansion, the Cape Town office is set to play a vital role in shaping the future of global content marketing—where creativity meets conversion, and strategy drives results.

About Elevate Venture Group (EVG)

Elevate Venture Group is a full-scale content marketing agency that empowers growth through systematized, data-driven strategies. Whether through EVG360’s full-funnel support, ExpertAccess™ modular solutions, or white-labeled services for agencies via Agency Expansion, EVG delivers performance-focused marketing aligned with real business KPIs. With distributed teams across the US, India, the Philippines, Mexico, and now South Africa, EVG is building the future of high-impact marketing at scale.

Learn more at: www.elevateventuregroup.com

Press Contact: press@elevateventuregroup.com

Social: @elevate.venture.group

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c31af8b9-5c53-499e-bb84-e051bb566201

Elevate Venture Group Cape Town EVG Announces New Cape Town Office

