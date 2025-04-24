Berlin’s Top 10 Concerts of Summer 2025 Announced

EuropeTripDeals.com has released its list of best upcoming shows

BERLIN, GERMANY, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berlin’s 2025 concert scene is already heating up, with top artists set to perform across the city. While music lovers may have their own favorites, the team at EuropeTripDeals.com has curated the Top 10 Berlin Concerts of Summer 2025—a must-see lineup for any fan. Many of these highly anticipated shows also earned a spot on EuropeTripDeals’ Top Concerts of 2025 list, making Berlin a premier destination for live music this year. (Please note: a couple of these concerts will technically happen before the start of summer, but they are close enough that we couldn’t leave them out.)

Here’s the list:

10. ENHYPEN (1 September, Uber Arena)

9. Robbie Williams (21-22 July, Waldbühne Berlin)

8. K.I.Z (22-24 August, Parkbühne Wuhlheide)

7. Linkin Park (18 June, Olympiastadion Berlin)

6. Post Malone (18 August, Parkbühne Wuhlheide)

5. Iron Maiden (29-30 July, Waldbühne Berlin)

4. Pitbull (25 June, Uber Arena)

3. Ayliva (15-18 September, Uber Arena)

2. AC/DC (30 June, Olympiastadion Berlin)

1. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band (11 June, Olympiastadion Berlin)

Acts receiving honorable mention include:

Nine Inch Nails, The Smashing Pumpkins, Slipknot, Lionel Richie, Paul Kalkbrenner, Sido, Nina Chuba, Ski Aggu, Cro, Tokio Hotel, Deichkind, The Corrs, Amyl & The Sniffers, The Black Keys, Sex Pistols & Frank Carter, Massive Attack, Cypress Hill, Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts, Burna Boy, Sido, Roland Kaiser, Scooter, and more.

Dates & locations are always subject to change so be sure to check EuropeTripDeals’ Berlin Events Calendar for more updates. The full events calendar has additional information on top events, music festivals like Lollapalooza Berlin, and sporting competitions around the city as well.



About EuropeTripDeals.com:

Europe Trip Deals (https://www.europetripdeals.com/), established in 2020, specializes in travel and experience deals offered throughout Europe. They are one of the web’s most popular information sources for upcoming European events, concerts, and major sporting competitions.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.