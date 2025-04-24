Rome’s Top 10 Concerts of Summer 2025 Announced

EuropeTripDeals.com has released its list of best upcoming shows

ROME, LAZIO, ITALY, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rome’s 2025 concert scene is already heating up, with top artists set to perform across the city. While music lovers may have their own favorites, the team at EuropeTripDeals.com has curated the Top 10 Rome Concerts of Summer 2025—a must-see lineup for any fan. Many of these highly anticipated shows also earned a spot on EuropeTripDeals’ Biggest Concerts in Europe 2025 list, making Rome a premier destination for live music this year.

Here’s the list:

10. The Black Keys (16 July, Ippodromo delle Capannelle)

9. Sfera Ebbasta (19 July, Ippodromo delle Capannelle)

8. Ultimo (10-13 July, Stadio Olimpico)

7. The Smashing Pumpkins (1 August, Ippodromo delle Capannelle)

6. Vasco Rossi (27-28 June, Stadio Olimpico)

5. Achille Lauro (29 June – 1 July, Circo Massimo)

4. Duran Duran (15-16 June, Circo Massimo)

3. Stray Kids (30 July, Stadio Olimpico)

2. Sting (7 July, Cavea at Auditorium Parco della Musica - Complex)

1. Kendrick Lamar & SZA (2 August, Stadio Olimpico)

Dates & locations are always subject to change so be sure to check EuropeTripDeals’ Rome Events Calendar for more updates. The full events calendar has additional information on top events, European music festivals, and sporting competitions around the city as well.



About EuropeTripDeals.com:

Europe Trip Deals, established in 2020, specializes in travel and experience deals offered throughout Europe. They are one of the web’s most popular information sources for upcoming European events, concerts, and major sporting competitions.



