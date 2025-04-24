Galen College of Nursing Louisville Campus Celebrates 200th Cohort Graduation

Galen College is thrilled to celebrate the graduation of its 200th cohort of nursing students, graduating nearly 10,000 students since its founding in 1989.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when developing new nurses is critical to the growing needs of healthcare in our country, Galen College of Nursing in Louisville, KY is thrilled to celebrate the graduation of its 200th cohort of nursing students, graduating nearly 10,000 students from its Louisville campus since its founding in 1989.Galen was founded in Louisville 35 years ago when a group of healthcare leaders had the foresight to dedicate significant resources to the crucial development of the nursing workforce. Becoming an independent education institution in 1993, Galen College of Nursing has graduated more than 44,000 nurses nationwide with nearly 10,000 of those graduates coming from the Louisville campus.Nurses are the backbone of healthcare with the most direct patient interactions and pivotal roles in administering care. Galen is proud to have educated such a significant number of nurses in the Louisville community, supporting our partners in healthcare. That lasting impact can be seen across the Louisville Metro area. In fact, over the last five years, 40% of nursing licensure exam (NCLEX) candidates in Louisville have been Galen graduates.“Galen College of Nursing was founded to help meet the need for new nurses entering the workforce,” said Mark Vogt, CEO. “Decades later, our focus remains on expanding access to quality nursing education, providing opportunity to all those called to nursing. We continue to educate confident, compassionate future nurses who go on to provide quality care for our communities across Louisville and the surrounding areas.”The U.S. is experiencing a shortage of Registered Nurses (RNs) that is expected to intensify as Baby Boomers age and the need for health care grows. Galen College of Nursing offers 4 terms starts per year with multiple pathways into nursing and general education courses included in the nursing program curriculum. With 100% of its resources dedicated solely to quality nursing education, Galen offers practical training, a clinical-focused curriculum, and comprehensive student support designed to help students transition easily from education to practice.“The impact of our Louisville campus reflects our unwavering dedication to providing an exceptional nursing education and our ongoing commitment to student success.” said Dr. Tracy Ortelli, President and Chief Academic Officer. “These graduates are fulfilling their potential and going on to rewarding careers. We are honored to be a part of this amazing journey for so many and its impact across this community.”In 2020, Galen became part of HCA Healthcare and now has 24 campuses in 14 states and online. Together, Galen and HCA Healthcare are addressing the critical industry-wide nursing shortage by increasing the pipeline of future nurses’ fundamental to quality care across the country.To commemorate this momentous 200th Cohort graduation milestone, Galen will host a special reception Thursday evening (April 24) at the Louisville campus to honor the commitment of more than 100 graduating nursing students as well as the dedicated faculty and staff who make it possible. From 5:00pm-7:00pm, guests will be treated to refreshments, remarks from Galen College of Nursing CEO Mark Vogt, leaders in the local nursing and healthcare community, and a special video message from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.Graduation ceremonies for Galen College of Nursing’s 200th Cohort will be held on Tuesday, April 29 at Northeast Christian Church, located at 9900 Brownsboro Road in Louisville. The event will begin promptly at 7:00pm. With their proud families looking on, those more than 100 graduates will walk across the stage to receive diplomas ranging from Practical Nursing (PN) to Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) and Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN).About Galen College of NursingFounded more than 30 years ago, Galen College of Nursing is one of the largest private nursing schools in the United States. With a focus solely on nursing education and a mission to expand access to nursing education, the College offers masters, baccalaureate and associate degree education and practical/vocational nursing (PN/VN) programs to more than 44,000 students on its 24 campuses across the United States and Online. Galen is accredited by the Southern Association of College and Schools Commission on Colleges to award associate and baccalaureate degrees. For more information about Galen College of Nursing, visit galencollege.edu.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.