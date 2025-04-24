Precision Medicine Software Market projected to achieve a CAGR of 9.62% to reach US$3.186 billion by 2030

The precision medicine software market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.62% from US$2.013 billion in 2025 to US$3.186 billion by 2030.

The precision medicine software market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.62% from US$2.013 billion in 2025 to US$3.186 billion by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the precision medicine software market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.62% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$3.186 billion by 2030.The global precision medicine software market is experiencing significant growth as the demand for personalized healthcare continues to rise.Precision medicine, also known as personalized medicine , is an emerging approach to healthcare that takes into account an individual's genetic makeup, lifestyle, and environment to tailor treatment plans. This approach has gained popularity in recent years due to its potential to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs. As a result, there has been a growing need for advanced software solutions to support the implementation of precision medicine.The precision medicine software market is being driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, which require personalized treatment plans. Additionally, the rise in government initiatives and funding for precision medicine research is also contributing to the market's growth. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence and big data analytics in precision medicine software is expected to open up new opportunities for market players.In conclusion, the precision medicine software market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for personalized healthcare and advancements in technology. As more healthcare providers and organizations embrace precision medicine, the market is expected to witness a surge in demand for software solutions that can support this approach. With ongoing developments and collaborations, the future of precision medicine looks promising, and the market is expected to continue its upward trend.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/precision-medicine-software-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the precision medicine software market that have been covered are Accenture, Wipro, Intel, GenomOncology LLC, Precision Medicine Group, LLC., Tempus, Genomind, Syapse Holdings, Inc., Foundation Medicine, Inc., 2bPrecise, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Cision US Inc., among others.The market analytics report segments the precision medicine software market as follows:• By Deploymento Cloudo On-Premise• By Applicationo Oncologyo Central Nervous Systemo Immunologyo Cardiovascularo Others• By End Usero Hospitals and Clinicso Pharmaceutical Research Instituteo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo Germanyo Spaino United Kingdomo Franceo Italyo Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Others• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Australiao Indiao Indonesiao Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• Accenture• Wipro• Intel• GenomOncology LLC• Precision Medicine Group, LLC.• Tempus• Genomind• Syapse Holdings, Inc.• Foundation Medicine, Inc.• 2bPrecise• Koninklijke Philips N.V• Cision US Inc.• Genedata AG• Ariel Precision Medicine• Integrate.AI Inc.Reasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-medical-image-analysis-software-market • Clinical Intelligence Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/clinical-intelligence-market • Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-healthcare-supply-chain-management-market • Global Medication Management Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-medication-management-market • Health and Fitness Services Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/health-and-fitness-services-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.