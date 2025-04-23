Eighty Years On: Honouring the Memory, Upholding Our Humanity

The Geneva Conventions were born from the ashes of wars and genocide, shaped by the collective resolve to prevent such horrors from ever recurring. Their principles were not abstract ideals but a necessary safeguard against humanity’s worst instincts.

Yet, history has shown that memory fades, and with it, our vigilance. If we forget why these protections exist, if we fail to uphold them, we risk allowing the mistakes of the past to be repeated. Dehumanisation is often where such violence begins: when people are stripped of their humanity, cruelty becomes easier to justify, and atrocities easier to commit.

Today, as conflicts rage and civilians continue to be targeted, the lessons of the Holocaust demand more than remembrance—they demand action. They compel us to stand firm against hatred, to defend the dignity of every person, and to uphold the laws that seek to protect life in war.