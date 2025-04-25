Introducing the ELECFREAKS micro:bit Nezha Pro Sports Kit: Bringing Robotics to Life Through Play

Nezha Pro Sports Kit The competition performance of Nezha Pro Sports Kit Nezha Pro Sports Robot following the line

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG PROVINCE, CHINA, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELECFREAKS recently announced the release of the new Nezha Pro Sports Kit , a sports-themed STEAM educational kit specifically designed for primary and secondary school students. This kit combines the high-performance Nezha Pro controller, a rich array of Planet X sensors, and nearly 600 building blocks. It aims to comprehensively enhance children's hands-on ability, logical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills by allowing them to build and program various sports robots.The Nezha Pro Sports Kit is an innovative product that seamlessly blends fun and education. Within a sports context, children can build over 20 types of robot models, including weightlifting, rowing, rope skipping, and basketball shooting robots. The initial inspiration for developing this kit came from the Olympics, combined with Europe's current education policy promoting youth sports. This led us to explore how to merge the fun of coding with sports. By integrating programming knowledge into these projects, abstract concepts become tangible and engaging. The kit supports a no master control mode, making it easy for children with no prior programming experience to get started quickly and experience the joy of creation.The kit is supported by high-performance hardware, featuring the powerful Nezha Pro micro:bit breakout board and the PlanetX Smart Brick Motors. The Nezha Pro board is equipped with 8 sensor interfaces and 4 closed-loop encoder motor interfaces. All interfaces on the board and the motors utilize the standard RJ11 connector and incorporate a color recognition system for correct connections. The four PlanetX Smart Brick Motors are a key component, combining high-precision servo and high-efficiency motor characteristics. They offer ultra-high control accuracy, significant torque, and fast response speed, along with a built-in intelligent protection system. These powerful and precise motors, combined with the Nezha Pro board, make the kit suitable for creating competition-level projects requiring powerful and precise control.The kit also includes a diverse combination of sensors from the Planet X series, such as a four-channel tracking sensor (capable of recognizing various background colors and complex routes), an ultrasonic sensor, a crash sensor, LED rings, an OLED display, and a button module, which enrich project functionalities. The masterless mode significantly lowers the entry barrier, allowing control of motor direction simply by pressing buttons, making it easy for programming beginners or younger children to use. With nearly 600 building block accessories, the kit is fully compatible with various building structures, inspiring unlimited building possibilities.Designed for full-stage compatibility, the Nezha Pro Sports Kit caters to learning needs from beginners to advanced users, whether for introductory interest, building courses without programming, basic programming learning, or competition-level project production. The Nezha Pro breakout board further enhances convenience with a Type-C fast charging port (approximately 50 minutes for a full charge, providing about 4 hours of battery life), a physical power toggle switch, and 4 power indicator lights.The Nezha Pro Sports Kit is ideal for primary and secondary school students, STEAM education institutions, school classrooms, and home learning environments. It serves not only as a tool for learning programming and electronics but also as a platform for cultivating innovative thinking and teamwork skills. It is particularly well-suited for running robotics clubs or participating in various robotics competitions.About ELECFREAKSELECFREAKS is a leading supplier of children's programming teaching aids, dedicated to advancing open-source hardware and STEAM education. We are committed to providing innovative, engaging, and accessible educational products and solutions that empower young people globally to explore technology, cultivate creativity, and develop essential skills for the future. Our focus is on making learning fun and inspiring the next generation of innovators.For more information, visit our official website or contact us today!

