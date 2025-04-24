Elephant Robotics Advances Global AI-Powered Robot Innovation at Multiple International Events

Elephant Robotics showcased innovative robotics solutions at 3 major events in April, gaining valuable insights and attracting significant interest globally.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, April 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elephant Robotics remains at the forefront of innovation, actively seizing every opportunity to showcase its groundbreaking creations to a worldwide audience while actively engaging with customers to gain insights into local markets. In April, the company participated in 3 prestigious events: the 137th Canton Fair in Guangzhou, AI EXPO in Tokyo, and WorldSkills Singapore 2025. These high-profile events served as pivotal platforms for Elephant Robotics to not only showcase its innovations but also to strengthen its foothold in the global technology landscape.The Canton Fair, officially known as the China Import and Export Fair, is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious trade fairs, held biannually in Guangzhou, China. This year's event featured the inaugural Service Robots Zone, showcasing an impressive array of cutting-edge robotic products.At the 137th Canton Fair, Elephant Robotics' booth attracted over 10,000 visitors who eagerly engaged with its latest robotic innovations. The company displayed a diverse range of robotic products, including the 6 DOF collaborative robotic arm myCobot Pro 630, the industrial-style collaborative robot mechArm 270, the real-time teleoperated robots myArm M&C series, the 3-finger force-controlled gripper myGripper H100, the ultraArm Conveyor Belt Kit, and the myAGV Compound Robot Intelligent Logistics Kit. These innovative robotics solutions empower visitors across education, research, prototyping, and commercial sectors, offering a versatile platform for creativity and experimentation.Equally captivating was the lifelike bionic companion robot pets, the metaAnimal series , which garnered significant medias and visitors interest. Designed for seamless interaction, these robot companions provide emotional support to children, adults, seniors, and individuals with disabilities, autism, and Alzheimer’s disease. Available in cat, dog, and panda shapes, they closely mimic the appearance, texture, sounds, and behaviors of real animals, fulfilling the need for companionship and emotional comfort without the associated responsibilities. By providing companionship, the metaAnimal pets help reduce loneliness, alleviate social isolation, anxiety, and stress, ultimately enhancing overall mood and well-being.Hunter Chen, CMO and Vice President of Elephant Robotics, remarked, "This year marked our first participation in the Canton Fair. The fair provided an invaluable platform to showcase our robotic products, connect with global buyers, and gain deeper insights into market preferences. The results were impressive, with approximately 80,000 US dollars in sales achieved for robot cats, robot dogs and robot pandas. We received on-site orders for 300 units from new customers".Before participating in the 137th Canton Fair, Elephant Robotics showcased its cutting-edge robotics technology at the AI Expo Tokyo, the largest and most authoritative artificial intelligence exhibition in Japan. This prestigious event brings together top technical experts, industry leaders, and pioneering companies from around the globe.At the AI Expo Tokyo, Elephant Robotics displayed its popular 6 DOF collaborative robots, the myCobot 320 and mechArm 270, the mobile robot myAGV 2023, the force-controlled gripper myGripper F100, and the bionic robotic pets metaCat, metaDog and metaPanda. With AI technology, robots are empowered to perform intelligent tasks, transforming industries with autonomous capabilities. These AI robots cater to a wide range of applications, whether for personal DIY projects, enterprise research and development, or commercial applications, allowing visitors to find the perfect solution for their needs. The company’s display captivated the interest of the Japanese maker community, highlighting the precise movements and versatile applications of their cobots. Through engaging with the maker community, the company gained crucial insights into their specific needs and preferences. By listening to the users‘ feedback and understanding their requirements, the company collected valuable suggestions that will inform the future updates, upgrades, and research and development of their products. This exchange of ideas with the maker community highlighted the company's commitment to innovation and prioritizing the user experience.Prior to these 2 exhibitions, Elephant Robotics took part in WorldSkills Singapore 2025, a biennial national competition showcasing the best technical abilities of young talents in Singapore. The event attracted over 1,800 visitors who engaged with the company’s robots. Elephant Robotics demonstrated its 6 DOF cobot myCobot 280, 4 DOF palletizing cobot ultraArm P340, mobile robot myAGV, AI Kit, and the popular metaAnimal bionic pets. The company also launched a Creative Robotics Workshop, providing students with hands-on opportunities to develop their practical skills using the 6-axis robot myCobot 280. A student from Admiralty Secondary School shared his experience, saying, "After engaging with graphical programming tools like myBlockly, I found it straightforward to start and progressively tackle complex programming and control logic. This interactive experience not only bolstered my creativity but also honed my practical skills by allowing me to apply theoretical concepts to real-world challenges."Throughout these events, Elephant Robotics garnered extensive international media coverage from over 50 outlets, including CCTV, Bloomberg, China Xinhua News, China News, and Nanfang Media. These media coverages highlighted the innovative features and significant impact of the metaAnimal series. By participating in the Canton Fair, AI EXPO, and WorldSkills Singapore 2025, Elephant Robotics gained valuable industry insights through exchanges with robotics enthusiasts, industry experts and educators worldwide. These conversations provided critical feedback on user needs, preferences, and emerging trends, helping the company to upgrade its current offerings and inform future product development and innovation strategies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.