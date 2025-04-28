Kim Kasiah of Unique Minds Dementia Training & Coaching Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

GRANTS PASS, OR, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a revolutionary approach to dementia care education, Kim Kasiah, the founder of Unique Minds Dementia Training and Coaching, is offering a comprehensive training program to equip caregivers with the skills and knowledge required to compassionately support dementia patients. Drawing from personal experiences and professional insights, Kasiah is setting a new standard in caregiver education, ensuring that those entrusted with the care of loved ones living with dementia feel confident, informed, and connected.

Kim Kasiah’s journey with dementia began in the deeply personal realm of her family, as her grandmother’s battle with the condition opened her eyes to the challenges and fears associated with it. “My grandmother was my first introduction to dementia; she was a huge influence in my life,” Kasiah recounts. “Towards the end of her life, the drastic changes in her behavior scared me. I promised her before she passed that I would learn all I could to understand dementia better.”

Motivated by her promise and empowered by education, Kasiah transitioned her career from the eye care industry to working closely with older adults, volunteering with the Alzheimer’s Association, and leading support groups for dementia caregivers. Her dedication led her to an encounter with Teepa Snow, a renowned dementia care specialist, who recognized Kasiah’s potential and encouraged her to apply to her Positive Approaches to Care program. Now with three certifications in dementia care, Kasiah teaches alongside Snow, sharing invaluable insights with caregivers across Oregon.

“Unique Minds exists to remove the fear and stigma surrounding dementia, while enlightening caregivers about effective methods and strategies to support those living with this condition,” Kasiah explains. “Every piece of knowledge I gained, I wished I had known sooner for my grandmother’s sake. By sharing these insights, I hope to empower caregivers and family members sooner, sparing them the initial confusion and heartache that I felt.”

Her approach offers more than just theoretical knowledge. Kasiah emphasizes practical, real-world applications designed to improve the quality of life for both caregivers and their charges. She focuses on personalized care strategies, exploration of behaviors, effective communication techniques, and ways to foster dignity and respect for dementia patients.

One of the pivotal lessons Kasiah learned from working closely with dementia patients during the COVID-19 pandemic came from directly asking them, “What do you want me to tell your caregivers?” The resounding responses were, “Tell them to slow down,” and “Tell them to listen.” These insights guide every class she teaches and every advocate she trains. “These words are at the heart of our approach. They’re a reminder to every caregiver that beyond the medical, there’s a human need for understanding and empathy,” Kasiah reflects.

Kasiah’s efforts extend beyond training and into publication; she authored a key chapter in “The Caregiver’s Advocate: A Complete Guide to Support and Resources,” where she shares personal experiences and insights on sensory changes in dementia patients. “Understanding these sensory changes helps caregivers develop empathy, making them aware of how dementia alters perception and interaction with the world,” Kasiah notes.

Over 1,500 individuals with dementia have contributed to the improved care philosophies taught by Kasiah, coupled with the thousands of families who have attended her support groups and read her writings. The classes are now a mandatory part of caregiver training in Oregon, reinforcing her philosophy that caregiver education is a cornerstone of compassionate and effective dementia care.

Unique Minds isn’t just about transferring knowledge—it’s about building a community of informed, caring, and empathetic caregivers ready to positively impact the lives of dementia patients. Kasiah also offers free resources on her website, providing caregivers with continuous support and access to ongoing education.

“My mission is to share the wealth of knowledge I’ve gained with as many caregivers as possible, reducing fear and increasing quality care. My journey illustrates that every caregiver is an investigator, digging to uncover the unique aspects of each individual’s life,” Kasiah shares. “The goal of Unique Minds is a world where dementia care is filled with understanding, personalization, and love, honoring the stories and voices of those living with this condition.”

For more information about Unique Minds and to access free caregiver resources, visit www.thedementiatrainer.com

About Unique Minds

Founded by Kim Kasiah, Unique Minds is a pioneering organization dedicated to educating caregivers about effective dementia care strategies. Offering classes based on the Positive Approaches to Care program developed by Teepa Snow, Unique Minds blends personal insights with professional expertise to transform how caregivers support those living with dementia. The organization is committed to reducing the fear of dementia and providing the tools necessary for compassionate and dignified care.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Kim Kasiah of Unique Minds in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday, April 22nd at 2pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-kim-kasiah-of-unique-minds/id1785721253?i=1000704603091

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-kim-kasiah-273229168/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4dsgSrw7gMTiKBucRNj591

For more information about Kim Kasiah or Unique Minds, please visit https://thedementiatrainer.com/

