Guadalupe Hayes-Mota Named to Lead Bioethics Program at the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics

Markkula Center for Applied Ethics

His experience advising firms on the ethical use of AI in health care, along with his mentorship of students, position him well to guide those new to health-related careers and companies themselves.” — Don Heider, Markkula Center for Applied Ethics

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa Clara University has named Guadalupe Hayes-Mota as the director of the Bioethics Program at the University’s Markkula Center for Applied Ethics . In his new role, Hayes-Mota will lead the vision, strategy, and leadership of the program. In addition to conducting the Ethics Center’s unique Health Care Ethics Internship , he will provide consultative services to health care, pharmaceutical, and biotech companies to help strengthen ethical practices within their organizations. He will report to the Ethics Center’s Executive Director, Don Heider.“Guadalupe’s unique combination of advising organizations on the ethical implications of AI’s use in drug discovery and health care systems, along with his mentorship of students at MIT, position him perfectly to guide both those beginning health-related careers and companies themselves,” noted Heider.Hayes-Mota’s career has been defined by a commitment to addressing systemic challenges in health care through ethical leadership, interdisciplinary collaboration, and transformative education—principles that align deeply with Santa Clara University’s Jesuit mission and the Ethics Center’s vision for bioethics. As a biopharmaceutical leader with 15 years of experience at the intersection of artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology, and health care equity, he is well positioned to bring positive change to the field.Most recently, he founded Hayes-Mota Advisors where he consulted the NIH, European Commission, OpenAI, and World Economic Forum to help shape global health care and biotech policy. And as the CEO and founder of Healr Solutions, he pioneered AI-driven supply chain solutions to optimize drug access. Hayes-Mota oversaw the global production and distribution of medicines across 113 countries for major biopharmaceutical companies, delivering treatments to millions of patients worldwide.Prior to these roles, Hayes-Mota was a senior lecturer and Practitioner-in-Residence at MIT where he designed and taught “The Ethics of Biopharmaceuticals,” guiding future leaders to navigate moral complexities in drug development and patient access. He actively serves on the boards of Fenway Health, Save One Life, MIT Alumni Association, NIH, and Massachusetts Commonwealth.Hayes-Mota received a dual bachelor of science (chemistry, literature), master of science (AI engineering systems), and a master of business administration from Massachusetts Institute of Technology; along with a master of public administration from Harvard University.His writings have appeared in Forbes, Fast Company, STAT, and the National Academy of Engineering—The Bridge. He is also a frequent keynote public speaker at events around the world. Hayes-Mota is available to provide commentary to members of the media on topical issues and ethical dilemmas associated with his deep experience in bioethics.About the Markkula Center for Applied EthicsFounded in 1986 with a seed grant and initial endowment from Linda and A.C. “Mike” Markkula Jr., the Markkula Center for Applied Ethics brings the traditions of ethical thinking to bear on real world problems. Beyond a full range of programs for the Santa Clara University community, the Center also serves professionals in fields from business to health care, from government to the social sector, providing innovative approaches to problems from fake news to privacy protection. Through its website and international collaborations, the Center brings ethical decision-making resources to the wider world. For more information, see https://www.scu.edu/ethics

