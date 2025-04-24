Join Us for the Green Jobs & More Fair!
Next date: Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM
Explore exciting career opportunities in Renewable Energy, Hospitality, Landscaping, Irrigation, and Environmental fields at the City of Miami’s “Green Jobs & More” event.
Date: April 24, 2025
Time: 9 AM – 1 PM
Location: NEW LOCATION! Legion Park, 6447 NE 7 Ave., Miami, FL 33138
Whether you're an employer looking to connect with local talent or a job seeker ready to explore green career paths, don’t miss out!
Register Today:
Contact: 305-960-5110
More Info: www.opportunitycenterinfo@miamigov.com
When
- Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 09:00 AM - 01:00 PM
Location
Legion Park, 6447 NE 7 Ave, Miami, 33138, View Map
25.836399,-80.18194700000001
6447 NE 7 Ave , Miami 33138
Legion Park
6447 NE 7 Ave , Miami 33138
Join Us for the Green Jobs & More Fair!
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.