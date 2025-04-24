Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,743 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,967 in the last 365 days.

Join Us for the Green Jobs & More Fair!

Next date: Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM

Green Jobs new location flyer.png

Explore exciting career opportunities in Renewable Energy, Hospitality, Landscaping, Irrigation, and Environmental fields at the City of Miami’s “Green Jobs & More” event.

 Date: April 24, 2025
 Time: 9 AM – 1 PM
 Location: NEW LOCATION! Legion Park, 6447 NE 7 Ave., Miami, FL 33138

Whether you're an employer looking to connect with local talent or a job seeker ready to explore green career paths, don’t miss out!

Register Today: 

 Contact: 305-960-5110
More Info: www.opportunitycenterinfo@miamigov.com

When

  • Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 09:00 AM - 01:00 PM

Location

Legion Park, 6447 NE 7 Ave, Miami, 33138, View Map

25.836399,-80.18194700000001

6447 NE 7 Ave , Miami 33138

Legion Park

6447 NE 7 Ave , Miami 33138

Join Us for the Green Jobs & More Fair!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Join Us for the Green Jobs & More Fair!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more