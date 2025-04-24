Next date: Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 09:00 AM to 01:00 PM Explore exciting career opportunities in Renewable Energy, Hospitality, Landscaping, Irrigation, and Environmental fields at the City of Miami’s “Green Jobs & More” event. Date: April 24, 2025

Time: 9 AM – 1 PM

Location: NEW LOCATION! Legion Park, 6447 NE 7 Ave., Miami, FL 33138 Whether you're an employer looking to connect with local talent or a job seeker ready to explore green career paths, don’t miss out! Register Today: Contact: 305-960-5110

More Info: www.opportunitycenterinfo@miamigov.com When Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 09:00 AM - 01:00 PM Location Legion Park, 6447 NE 7 Ave, Miami, 33138, View Map 25.836399,-80.18194700000001 6447 NE 7 Ave , Miami 33138 Legion Park 6447 NE 7 Ave , Miami 33138 Join Us for the Green Jobs & More Fair!

