Innova Research’s New Report Confirms the Cost Advantage of H2 Transportation by Liquid-Trucks over Long Distances

H2 Transportation Cost by Delivery Method in China

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innova Research, a leading provider of market intelligence and technology scouting services, has released a new report titled “A Study on Potential Replacement of Fossil by Hydrogen 2025”, offering an in-depth comparison of hydrogen (H₂) transportation costs in China. The study confirms that liquid hydrogen trucks outperform traditional tube trailers in cost-efficiency for long-distance deliveries.

The report compares three primary H₂ delivery methods—tube trailers, liquid hydrogen trucks, and hydrogen pipelines—highlighting the cost implications of each approach over varying transport distances. Through detailed cost modeling, the study evaluates critical variables such as vehicle capacity and depreciation, insurance, fuel efficiency, diesel pricing, compression energy consumption, loading/unloading costs, highway tolls, labor, and maintenance. This rigorous analysis provides a practical breakdown of expenses associated with each transportation method.

Key findings from the report include:

• Tube trailers incur an estimated cost of RMB 6.3 (USD 0.87) per kg per 100 km, rising significantly to RMB 16.2 (USD 2.22) per kg per 500 km.

• Liquid hydrogen trucks, while initially more expensive at shorter distances, cost RMB 10.5 (USD 1.44) per kg per 100 km, but show greater efficiency at longer ranges, with costs rising to only RMB 14.47 (USD 1.98) per kg per 500 km.

• Notably, liquid trucks surpass tube trailers in cost-efficiency for transport distances exceeding 400 km.

“Recent advances in liquid hydrogen technology offer a promising alternative for long-distance hydrogen transportation, where traditional tube trailers become less economically viable,” said Dr. Nancy Wu, Research Director at Innova Research. “While pipelines offer the lowest per-kilogram transport cost, their significant capital investment requirements limit their feasibility for most current applications in China.” This latest report serves as a vital resource for stakeholders in the hydrogen supply chain, policymakers, and infrastructure planners, helping them make informed decisions as China accelerates its transition toward cleaner energy solutions.

