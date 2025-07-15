Innova Research Releases New Report on Global Implications of U.S. Research Funding Cuts

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innova Research, a global leader in market research and technology scouting specializing in emerging technologies, has released a new report analyzing the potential impact of proposed U.S. federal research funding cuts on the global innovation ecosystem. The report highlights how developed countries and regions—including Australia, Japan, European Union (EU) nations, and the United Kingdom—are intensifying efforts to attract top U.S. researchers and research teams.

Key findings are as the follows:

● As of the end of June 2025, 13 countries and regions have launched a total of 22 programs aimed at attracting leading U.S. researchers.

● Only 13 of these 22 programs have publicly disclosed funding amounts, while the remaining 9 have yet to specify funding details or sources.

● The combined funding pledged across the 13 disclosed programs totals USD 1.24 billion—just a fraction of the anticipated USD 36 billion reduction in the U.S. federal research budget projected for 2026.

● Among the 10 programs that specified target technology sectors, the leading focus areas are: Health & Medicine (7 programs); Artificial Intelligence & Quantum Computing (5 programs); Environmental and Climate Technologies (4 programs); and Renewable Energy (2 programs).

“It is unsurprising that many research talent-attraction programs are prioritizing health and medicine, as this field is expected to face the largest cuts under the proposed U.S. federal research budget reduction,” said Richard Jun Li, General Manager at Innova Research. “Conversely, although federal funding for artificial intelligence and quantum computing in the U.S. remains relatively stable, these technologies are viewed as strategic priorities in many countries, prompting heightened efforts to recruit U.S. talent in these areas.”The report underscores how shifting research investment patterns could reshape global innovation landscape in critical technology sectors over the next several years.

About Innova Research:

Innova Research is a leading market research and consulting firm specializing in emerging technologies. With a keen focus on advanced materials, renewable energy and environmental technologies, advanced electronics, industry internet and robotics, energy storage, and more, Innova Research provides valuable market intelligence reports, technology scouting, and consulting services. With a team of industry experts and a commitment to delivering cutting-edge insights, Innova Research empowers marketing & strategy, corporate VC, corporate R&D, and VC clients to make informed decisions and thrive in the rapidly changing technology landscape, by leveraging primary research and in-depth analysis. Visit www.innovaresearchinc.com for more information.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.