Veritas Press Announces Strategic Partnership with National Bible Bee

Veritas Press: K-12 Live Online Classical Christian Education

The two organizations combine their strengths in classical Christian education and Bible literacy to service families, educators, and students

We are thrilled to partner with the National Bible Bee to create meaningful opportunities for students to grow academically and spiritually.” — Art Siegert, Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Veritas Press

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veritas Press , a classical Christian education program and leading curriculum provider for kindergarten through twelfth grade, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with the National Bible Bee , an organization dedicated to inspiring young people to deepen their understanding and love of biblical scripture. This partnership combines the strengths of both organizations to reach families, educators, and Christian communities who value classical education and bible literacy. It will raise awareness of Veritas Press’s educational resources alongside the Bible Bee’s Scripture memorization program, offering a rich, engaging experience for students, teachers, and parents.Key objectives include driving engagement, executing cross-promotions, and expanding visibility through content marketing, social media, special discounts, email campaigns, and podcasts.“We are thrilled to partner with the National Bible Bee to create meaningful opportunities for students to grow academically and spiritually,” said Art Siegert, Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Veritas Press. “This collaboration helps families and educators foster a deeper understanding of the Bible while enhancing classical Christian learning. Together, we’ll inspire the next generation to embrace both faith and knowledge.”This partnership provides a unique opportunity to blend Veritas Press’s classical education expertise with the Bible Bee’s scripture memorization, driving engagement and enrollments for both organizations.About Veritas PressWith more than 10,000 students taking online classes, Veritas Press is an award-winning classical Christian education organization that provides homeschooling families and schools with best-in-class curricula for tens of thousands more. In addition, Veritas offers the fully accredited Veritas Scholars Academy, which uses the Veritas Press curricula to educate students through flexible, self-paced courses and live online classes. By combining innovative technology with a classical Christian education, their rigorous program—taught by highly credentialed and experienced teachers—raises the standard of education to ensure children are prepared for life in all areas. Learn more at www.veritaspress.com About the National Bible BeeFounded in 2009 by the Shelby Kennedy Foundation, the National Bible Bee is a nonprofit organization dedicated to igniting a passion for Scripture in young people. The organization offers an annual Summer Study Program and the National Bible Bee Competition for children and teens ages 5–18 engage in Bible memorization and study. Since its inception, the National Bible Bee has impacted over 92,000 children, with participants memorizing more than 1.7 million Bible verses. The organization’s mission is to "know God’s Word and make Him known," aiming to equip the next generation with a strong foundation in biblical literacy and faith. Learn more at biblebee.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.