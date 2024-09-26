Veritas Press expands courses and staff to meet needs of swiftly growing student body population

Veritas Press: Preparing For Life

Classical Christian education company adds more than 15 teachers and multiple new courses for the 2024-2025 school year after another period of record growth

By bringing on talented educators and expanding our course offerings, we're enhancing our reach and accessibility—and providing even more students with top-tier classical Christian education."
— Bob Cannon, Headmaster of Veritas Scholars Academy
LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veritas Press, a classical Christian education program and curriculum for kindergarten through twelfth grade, has expanded teaching staff for the current school year and increased course offerings to meet the needs of its growing student population.

"This new school year has marked continued growth for Veritas," said Bob Cannon, Headmaster of Veritas Scholars Academy. "By bringing on talented educators and expanding our course offerings, we're enhancing our reach and accessibility—and providing even more kindergarten through twelfth-grade students with top-tier classical Christian education."

The student body enrollment at Veritas Press continues a strong growth trajectory, gaining the highest student enrollment in the history of the school, with more than 10,000 students. The company continually broadens class offerings to meet increasing demand, both by adding more live courses and new subjects like Stepping Stones: Literature and Memory, Biblical Literacy—Survey of the Bible, and Biotechnology, to name a few.

New teaching staff added for the 2024-2025 school year include Camber Beck, Hannah Bergren, Caryn Camp, Aranda Duan, Benjamin Harris, Rachel Keller, Joanna Kurtz, Katherine Leone, Amy McCollum, Monica Munn, Jessica Price, Rachael Robbins, Megan Sargent, Annie Shyne, David Vander Haak, and Stacy Williams.

Art Siegert
Veritas Press
arts@veritaspress.com
About Veritas Press

Art Siegert
Veritas Press arts@veritaspress.com
Veritas Press
About

With more than 10,000 students taking online classes, Veritas Press is an award-winning classical Christian education organization that provides homeschooling families and schools with best-in-class curricula for tens of thousands more. In addition, Veritas Press offers the fully accredited Veritas Scholars Academy, which uses the Veritas Press curricula to educate students through flexible, self-paced courses and live online classes. By combining innovative technology with a classical Christian education, their rigorous program—taught by highly credentialed and experienced teachers—raises the standard of education to ensure children are prepared for life in all areas.

www.veritaspress.com

