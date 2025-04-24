NEBRASKA, April 24 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Two Names Forwarded for District Court Judge in the Seventh Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – The Judicial Nominating Commission for District Court Judge in the Seventh Judicial District provided the following two names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: Michael L. Long and Ryan J. Stover, both of Norfolk. That district consists of Antelope, Cuming, Knox. Madison, Pierce, Stanton and Wayne counties.

This vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Mark A. Johnson.