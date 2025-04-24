Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,718 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,946 in the last 365 days.

Two Names Forwarded for District Court Judge in the Seventh Judicial District

NEBRASKA, April 24 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

Two Names Forwarded for District Court Judge in the Seventh Judicial District 

 

LINCOLN, NE – The Judicial Nominating Commission for District Court Judge in the Seventh Judicial District provided the following two names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: Michael L. Long and Ryan J. Stover, both of Norfolk. That district consists of Antelope, Cuming, Knox. Madison, Pierce, Stanton and Wayne counties.

 

This vacancy is due to the retirement of Judge Mark A. Johnson.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Two Names Forwarded for District Court Judge in the Seventh Judicial District

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more